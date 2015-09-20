GMS Racing NXS Talladega Preview
by Official Release On Tue, May. 02, 2017
SPENCER GALLAGHER
No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro
Talladega Stats
Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Talladega Superspeedway.
Additional Info
– Gallagher will pilot Hendrick Motorsports chassis No.208; Gallagher piloted this chassis at Daytona International Speedway in February. (Start:10th/Finish:36th)
Quote
“Out of both of the restrictor plate tracks that we go to, Talladega (Superspeedway) is my favorite. It offers a little more room to race and has a great atmosphere. This will be my third NXS plate track race and I hope to apply what I have learned from my races in the [NASCAR] XFINITY Series at Daytona (International Speedway) to this weekend and continue the top-10 momentum.”
ABOUT GMS RACING
GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.
SOCIAL MEDIA
To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.