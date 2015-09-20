GMS Racing NXS Talladega Preview

SPENCER GALLAGHER

No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Camaro

Talladega Stats

Gallagher will make his first start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) at Talladega Superspeedway.

Additional Info

– Gallagher will pilot Hendrick Motorsports chassis No.208; Gallagher piloted this chassis at Daytona International Speedway in February. (Start:10th/Finish:36th)

Quote

“Out of both of the restrictor plate tracks that we go to, Talladega (Superspeedway) is my favorite. It offers a little more room to race and has a great atmosphere. This will be my third NXS plate track race and I hope to apply what I have learned from my races in the [NASCAR] XFINITY Series at Daytona (International Speedway) to this weekend and continue the top-10 momentum.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Johnny Sauter, Justin Haley and Kaz Grala, and the NASCAR XFINITY Series with Spencer Gallagher and Ben Kennedy. Since the team’s start in 2014, GMS Racing has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication.

