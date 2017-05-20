DARLINGTON RACEWAY PARTNERS WITH ‘RENT LIKE A CHAMPION’ FOR RACE WEEK HOME RENTALS IN PEE DEE REGION

Area residents have opportunity to rent their homes for week of Bojangles’ Southern 500

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (May 2, 2017) – Darlington Raceway is partnering with Rent Like A Champion (RLAC), a Mark Cuban Company, to provide private home rentals for race week(end) during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500.

RLAC will be the conduit for Pee Dee area residents wishing to rent their homes to industry executives and fans that attend the Labor Day weekend festivities, scheduled for Sept. 1-3, at the famed historic track.

“This partnership with Rent Like A Champion will be a great way for area residents around Darlington Raceway to rent their homes to industry professionals for our legendary throwback weekend,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “RLAC has established itself as a leader in home rentals around major sporting events and has a proven track record of success with its business model.”

Homeowners near Darlington Raceway can take advantage of this opportunity to rent their homes for the week of the race. It is completely free to list a home on the RLAC website, with guests looking for properties of all shapes and sizes. On average, RLAC homeowners earn more than $1,000 per rental period.

Rent Like A Champion is a vacation rental platform specializing in rentals surrounding major sporting events. The company has hosted over 50,000 guests, and has more than 3,000 properties on its website.

After starting as a vacation rental service for college football weekends, RLAC also found success working with professional golf events, helping to facilitate private home rentals during tournaments, including the BMW Championship and John Deere Classic, among others.

This is the first partnership of its kind RLAC has with a NASCAR track and its race weekend.

For more information, contact Media@RentLikeAChampion.com or 855.244.4263.

ABOUT RENT LIKE A CHAMPION

Rent Like A Champion is the premier vacation rental website in the country specifically focused on sporting events. The company was founded by and for sports fans to solve the problem of overpriced, inconveniently far hotels during big event weekends. Rent Like A Champion appeared on Shark Tank in October 2015 and secured a deal with billionaire investors Mark Cuban and Chris Sacca. Rent Like A Champion is pleased to announce its partnership with Darlington Raceway, offering home rental options to race fans, sponsors, and race teams alike.

ABOUT DARLINGTON RACEWAY

Darlington Raceway’s award-winning throwback campaign is the The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR, featuring the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500® on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017. The NASCAR XFINITY Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 will race on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Tickets are on sale now by calling 866-459-7223 or visiting DarlingtonRaceway.com. You can keep up with all of the latest news from Darlington Raceway at DarlingtonRaceway.com, on Facebook at Facebook.com/DarlingtonRaceway and on Twitter at Twitter.com/TooToughToTame. Fans are encouraged to post their Bojangles’ Southern 500 stories and memories at #TraditionContinues, #BojanglesSo500 and #SportClips200.

