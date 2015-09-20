Stenhouse Jr – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17team @Stenhousejr @FifthThird and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Talladega Superspeedway

The two-time XFINITY champion has seven career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Talladega with an average finishing position of 11.7.

In seven MENCS starts, he has scored two top-five and four top-10 finishes.

He has completed 100% of the laps.

Last week at Richmond

With his fourth-place finish at Richmond, Stenhouse scored back-to-back top-10 finishes for the second time in his MENCS career.

Last time at Talladega

After running in the top-10 for the majority of the race, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Ford to a fifth-place finish in Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway, after a late-race caution sent the race into overtime.

Fifth Third Day

Every year Fifth Third celebrates 5/3 day on May 3rd by volunteering at local food banks and hosting food drives, among other charitable acts.

Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 17 team will be going to Second Harvest Food Bank on Wednesday to help support the Fifth Third initiative of helping the local communities.

Roush Fenway Racing will also be participating in a food drive to support Fifth Third Bank’s “Feeding Our Communities” initiative.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Talladega:

“After seeing the speed in our Fords at Daytona, I’m really looking forward to racing at Talladega this weekend. Anything can happen at Talladega and you just hope you aren’t caught up in the ‘big one’. I think if we can stay out of trouble, execute on pit road, and stay up near the front, then we should leave Talladega with another strong finish.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **