Ryan Reed – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 16 Lilly Diabetes Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Twitter: @driverRyanReed, @Reed16Team and @RoushFenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Reed at Talladega

In three NXS starts at Talladega, Reed has never started outside of the top-10 and has led a total of 37 laps.

Superspeedway Success

In seven NXS starts at Daytona International Speedway, Reed has earned two wins, three top-fives and four top-10s.

Reed won the 2017 season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway, securing a position in the playoff field. Reed’s previous win came in 2015 where he qualified eighth and led a total of 14 laps before taking the checkered flag.

Cup Series Debut

Reed made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in the fall of 2016 at Talladega Superspeedway. Reed earned the respect of his peers by running a clean race. Reed started 18th, completed all 192 laps and crossed the finish line 26th.

Did You Know?

Ryan Reed was diagnosed at the age of 17 with Type 1 Diabetes. Through hard work, perseverance and working with his doctors he’s been able to manage his diabetes and set an example to others. To learn more visit www.LillyDiabetes.com/Drive

Reed on Talladega

“I don’t know what it is about Talladega, we’ve been fast, led laps, but I get caught up in a wreck every single time. I have confidence going to every superspeedway. We have fast cars and Phil (Gould) does a great job making the right pit strategy calls. My main goal is to finish at Talladega. If I can keep the car in one piece I’ll be happy.”

About Lilly Diabetes

Lilly has been a global leader in diabetes care since 1923, when we introduced the world’s first commercial insulin. Today we are building upon this heritage by working to meet the diverse needs of people with diabetes and those who care for them. Through research and collaboration, a wide range of therapies and a continued determination to provide real solutions—from medicines to support programs and more—we strive to make life better for all those affected by diabetes around the world. For more information, visit www.lillydiabetes.com or follow us on Twitter: @LillyDiabetes.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global healthcare leader that unites caring with discovery to make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit us at www.lilly.com and www.lilly.com/newsroom/social-channels.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **