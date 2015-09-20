Trevor Bayne – Talladega Advance

Team: No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Talladega Superspeedway – Sunday, May 7 at 2:00pm EST. on FOX

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Talladega

Trevor Bayne will make his 13th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Talladega this weekend.

In 12 previous starts at the Alabama track, Bayne has recorded a best finish of eighth in the Spring 2012 event.

In 25 career MENCS starts on restrictor-plate tracks (Daytona International Speedway and Talladega), Bayne has earned one victory – the 2011 running of the Daytona 500.

In four starts at Talladega in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, Bayne has recorded two top-10 finishes. Bayne earned his best finish of sixth in the spring 2011 event at the Alabama track.

Matt Puccia at Talladega

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Talladega on Sunday. In 11 previous races at the 2.66-Mile superspeedway, Puccia recorded a best finish of second with former driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2014 event.

Recapping Richmond

Bayne earned a 13th-place finish in the MENCS event at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday afternoon. The result is Bayne’s seventh top-15 finish of 2017, and ranks the driver of the AdvoCare Ford 14th in the championship standings.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Talladega:

“Talladega is going to be intense, especially when you incorporate stage racing. I know that there’s a great opportunity to gain points this weekend by finishing in the top 10 of those stages, but I’m sure that the pack racing will be crazy. I’m really looking forward to getting there with our AdvoCare Ford. Hopefully we can keep it clean all day long and be out in front of the three and four-wide craziness, and be contending for the win come days end. We had a great Ford here last year and I’m confident we will be just as strong this weekend.”

