ARCA Racing Series Preview: Talladega Superspeedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 2, 2017) – After a top-10 finish in last Sunday’s Salem (Ind.) Speedway event with driver Travis Miller, MDM Motorsports will return to action this weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. Current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) driver and 2016 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East (NKNPSE) Champion, Justin Haley, will pilot the No. 28 entry this weekend.

Haley won the 2016 NKNPSE Championship last season after scoring two victories, 13 top-five finishes, 14 top-10 finishes and recording the best average finish, 3.4, in series history. Following his record breaking season, he was tapped to drive the GMS Racing No. 24 NCWTS entry in full-time NCWTS competition.

Kevin Bellicourt, current NCWTS Crew Chief for Haley, will be calling the shots this weekend in the General Tire 200. Bellicourt is a NKNPSE Champion Crew Chief, winning the 2015 Championship with current NCWTS driver, William Byron. In that season, Bellicourt had four victories, five top-five and 11 top-10 finishes. Last season, Bellicourt oversaw Ben Rhodes’ rookie effort in the NCWTS at Thorsport Racing where they collected two top-five finishes, five top-10 finishes, and a pole.

“I am so excited to get behind the wheel of the MDM Motorsports ARCA Racing Series car this weekend,” Haley said. “They always show phenomenal speed and contend for wins when they show up to the track. Restrictor plate racing is something I’ve always wanted to do and I am thankful for the opportunity to do so at Talladega. Having my truck series crew chief Kevin Bellicourt on the pit box this weekend will be an excellent resource.”

The General Tire 200 from Talladega Superspeedway will take the green flag at 6p.m., ET on Friday, May 5, live on FS1.

