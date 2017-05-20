FedEx Racing Express Facts – Talladega Superspeedway

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Geico 500

Date/Time: May 7/2 p.m. ET

Distance: 188 Laps/500.8 Miles

Track Length: 2.66 mile

Track Shape: Tri-oval

Banking: 33 degrees

2016 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2017 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Mike Wheeler and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights, statistics and 2017 crew roster.

Richmond Recap: Denny Hamlin finished third in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway, capitalizing on long green flag runs and quick pit stops by the #11 FedEx Ground team to deliver a solid finish at his Virginia home track. Hamlin started the 300-mile event in 16th, but wasted no time breaking into the top-10 where he battled for the field’s top spot for the remainder of the race. He positioned himself for the lead in Stage 1 and Stage 2, officially taking over the top spot after a swift pit stop by the #11 FedEx crew immediately following the conclusion of Stage 2. Hamlin fought to maintain his position at the front of the field for the remainder of the 400-lap event, but ultimately succumbed to two of his fellow competitors to secure a third-place finish overall. Hamlin led a total of 59 laps during the 400-lap event, triggering a $6,549 donation to Safe Kids Worldwide through the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program. Following his third-place finish at Richmond, Hamlin gained four spots in the overall NASCAR standings, moving into 11th place.

Talladega Preview: The Series travels to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for Sunday’s 500-mile event on the Alabama tri-oval. In 22 race starts at the Superspeedway, Hamlin has recorded one win, as well as five top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He captured his first and only win at the 2.66-mile track in spring 2014 which marked his first points-paying restrictor plate victory. Hamlin’s last visit to Talladega ended with just 28 laps to go in the race when he was collected in a multi-car wreck, relegating him to a 31st-place finish.

Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares: This season, FedEx is tying the performance of the #11 FedEx Toyota on the track to its efforts to improve road safety through a new program, Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares, by donating $111 for each lap Hamlin leads and $11,000 for each race victory to Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. FedEx will also contribute $111,000 to Safe Kids if the #11 team wins the 2017 NASCAR championship.

Hamlin led 59 laps during Sunday’s race at Richmond, adding $6,549 to the total donation amount to Safe Kids. To date, FedEx has donated $10,767 to Safe Kids through the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program. Fans can track the total amount donated to date from the Delivering Laps for FedEx Cares program on the homepage of FedExRacing.com.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Talladega Superspeedway

Races: 22

Wins: 1

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 8

Poles: 0

Average Start: 18.2

Average Finish: 19.2

Laps Led: 244

Hamlin Conversation – TALLADEGA:

It’s time to return to restrictor plate racing this weekend. How are you feeling heading to Talladega?

“Our #11 FedEx team had a strong weekend in Richmond, so we’re hoping to build off that momentum to repeat that same success at Talladega. We’ll obviously need to tailor our game plan to restrictor plate racing, but we’ve certainly shown improvement at these (restrictor plate) tracks the past couple years. If we can keep ourselves in a good position and out of trouble, that’ll be key.”

Tempe, Arizona, FedEx Express Team Along for the Ride at Talladega: The FedEx Express team from Tempe, Arizona, will be recognized for their outstanding community involvement efforts by having its “MSCA” code letters on the b-post of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

#11 FedEx Racing – 2017 Crew Roster

Crew Chief – Mike “Wheels” Wheeler

Car Chief – Leo Thorsen

Engineers – Justin Langdon, Sam McAuley

Shock Specialist – Drew Bible

Tire Specialist – Kerry Ferris

Mechanics – Tony Hamm, Scott Eldridge, Sean Kerlin

Spotter – Chris Lambert

Front Tire Changer: Dustin Necaise

Front Tire Carrier: Brandon Pegram

Rear Tire Changer: Mike Hicks

Rear Tire Carrier: Ben Fischbeck

Jack Man: Nate Bolling

Gas Man: Caleb Hurd

Transportation – Frank Hodel

