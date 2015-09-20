Celebrate 25 Years of History at Talladega Superspeedway, NASCAR XFINITY Series Witnesses A Quarter-Century of Races on Saturday

Joe Nemechek is One of Two Drivers to Win from the Pole; Elliott Sadler Shoots for Two Straight

TALLADEGA, AL – When the NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) hits Talladega Superspeedway for the Sparks Energy 300 this Saturday afternoon, it will mark the 25th anniversary of the series’ first race at the 2.66-mile venue that is not only NASCAR’s Baddest and Baddest venue, but also the most competitive track on the circuit.

A lot has happened in a quarter of a century, and this weekend’s Sparks Energy 300 which gets the green flag at 12 p.m. CDT, should produce yet another memorable event. From Ernie Irvan winning the inaugural race to Elliott Sadler now vying for his second straight Sparks Energy 300 triumph, big moments in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Talladega Superspeedway have been the norm as noted below:

Ernie Irvan won the inaugural Sparks Energy 300 event at Talladega Superspeedway in July of 1992. Irvan started second and passed Dale Earnhardt on the final lap for the victory. Earnhardt was shuffled back to fourth and Irvan, a Modesto, California, native held off Michael Waltrip by half a car length.

Martin Truex Jr. holds the record for most consecutive NXS Talladega victories. He is the only three-time winner at the race track, with wins from 2004 to 2006.

Elliott Sadler, the defending Sparks Energy 300 champion, has won two of the past three NXS events on Talladega’s 33-degree high banks. This weekend, he hopes to join Truex Jr. as the only driver to win three Sparks Energy 300’s .

Search the record books and you'll find Joe Nemechek's name often. He holds the records for fastest qualifying speed (193.517 mph), most top-fives (6), most top-10s (7), most starts & most consecutive starts (14) and most poles (5). He also has two victories (1998, 2000).

Nemechek (1998) and Tony Stewart (2008) are the only drivers to start on the pole and go on to win the Sparks Energy 300 .

. Stewart also holds the record for most laps led in a single event. He was the class of the field for 81 of 118 laps in ‘08, the year of his lone NXS victory at the 2.66-mile track.

There have been a wide variety of ages in Gatorade Victory Lane, ranging from Joey Logano (age 21 – 2012) to Mike McLaughlin (age 44 – 2001).

Terry Labonte defeated Nemechek by .002 seconds in 1999, the closest ever Sparks Energy 300 finish.

finish. Mark Martin owns the all-time race speed record in for the NXS (168.937 mph) at Talladega Superspeedway.

In the 25 year history of the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Talladega, only four drivers have visited Gatorade Victory Lane multiple times – Truex Jr. (3), Sadler (2), Logano (2), and Nemecheck (2).

Drivers from 16 different states have visited victory lane at Talladega Superspeedway, however, no driver from the state of Alabama has ever been victorious.

Fans of all ages have an incredible opportunity to commemorate the special 25th anniversary with an autograph session featuring a host of NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers. The autograph session is currently scheduled for 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. CDT on Friday, May 5. In order to participate, fans will need to pick up wristbands at the main Guest Services Office located at OV Hill South Grandstand Section L. Each guest/fan that has wristband will be guaranteed a spot in the autograph line. Drivers scheduled to participate include: Ben Kennedy, Blake Koch, Brandon Jones, Cole Custer, Dakota Armstrong, David Starr, Garrett Smithley, Harrison Rhodes, Matt Tifft, Michael Annett, Ross Chastain, Spencer Gallagher, and William Byron.

The Sparks Energy 300 is slated for 12 p.m. CDT this Saturday, May 6. The triple-header race weekend also includes the General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series race at 5 p.m. on Friday. Children 12-and-under are admitted free to both Friday and Saturday’s activities. The GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

For ticket information regarding this weekend’s races, call 855-518-RACE or log on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . A host of ticket upgrades are still available, including Pit Pass Upgrades, where fans have access to a special Q&A Session featuring drivers Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Danica Patrick, Clint Bowyer and Chris Buescher, along with many other exciting opportunities race morning.

The action-packed race weekend begins Friday, May 5 and includes the following activities:

Friday, May 5

8:30 AM – 10:20 AM General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Final Practice

10:30 AM – 11:25 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Practice

12:30 PM – 1:25 PM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Final Practice

1:30 PM – 2:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Practice

3:30 PM – 4:25 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Final Practice

4:30 PM ARCA Driver Introductions

5:00 PM Green Flag – General Tire 200 ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards Race (76 Laps, 202.16 Miles)

7:00 PM “Big One On The Blvd” Fan Infield Parade & Competitions

Saturday, May 6

9:30 AM Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Qualifying

11:30 AM NXS Driver Introductions

12:00 PM Green Flag – Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series Race (113 Laps, 300.58 Miles)

3:00 PM GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying

7:30 PM Traditional Infield Concert – Headlined by The Charlie Daniels Band

Sunday, May 7

12:20 PM MENCS Driver Introductions

1:00 PM Green Flag – GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race (188 Laps, 500.08 Miles)

About Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Superspeedway is NASCAR's Most Competitive Track (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), most banked (33 degrees), and longest (2.66 miles). The historic venue, built in 1969, is NASCAR's "Party Capital". Talladega Superspeedway's next NASCAR weekend is set for May 5-7 with the Sparks Energy 300 NASCAR XFINITY Series race and the GEICO 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event, in addition to the General Tire 200 for the ARCA Racing Series.

