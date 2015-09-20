Almirola has Momentum and Past Success on His Side at Talladega

Looks to Run up Front in No. 43 Fresh From Florida Ford

Fresh off a ninth-place finish at Richmond International Raceway, Aric Almirola and the No. 43 Fresh From Florida Ford team look to draft on that momentum heading to Talladega Superspeedway. The team finished fourth in the Daytona 500, the last superspeedway race this season, and is optimistic in their chances at the 2.66-mile track this weekend.

Almirola will run double duty this weekend with sponsor Fresh From Florida. Saturday, he will compete in the Biagi DenBeste Racing No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford. He’s finished 10th in the last three XFINITY races he competed in at Talladega, including last spring with the Biagi DenBeste Racing team. He also scored a win in the No. 98 Fresh From Florida Ford Mustang last summer at Daytona International Speedway. He looks to get in the mix on Saturday and drive to Victory Lane.

Almirola not only has proven success at superspeedways in the XFINITY Series but also the Monster Energy Series as well. He scored his first Monster Energy Series win at Daytona International Speedway in July 2014. He made 14 starts at Talladega Superspeedway and scored two Top-10 finishes. Last fall, he scored his best finish of eighth.

Almirola will stop by the Monster Energy stage in the Fanzone leading into the GEICO 400.

When: Sunday, May 7, 10:30 a.m.

Where: Talladega Superspeedway Fanzone

“Talladega can definitely be a crap shoot. You want to run up front all day, but at the same time, you have to make sure you are at the right place at the right time in order to miss any of the ‘Big Ones’. We had a great day there last fall and a really good finish this year at the Daytona 500. We have a great engine program with Roush Yates Engines, and the guys at the shop have built good superspeedway cars. I’m excited to get out there on Sunday and work to be in position to make a run for the win at the end.

“We’ve got Fresh From Florida on the car for both of the Monster Energy and XFINITY Series races this weekend. It’s always fun to have them on the car. Being Fresh From Florida myself, I love having an abundance of Florida products around the race track.”

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports, co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. With a history of over 200 wins and business partnerships with national and global leaders, today the race operation fields one team in competition in the NASCAR premier series with driver Aric Almirola. Almirola will return to the iconic No. 43 Ford with partners Smithfield Foods, STP, United States Air Force and Fresh From Florida. The team is headquartered in Mooresville, N.C.

