Roush Fenway Racing’s Ready to Pack Hunt in Talladega

Roush Fenway Racing returns to the track that is “like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get,” as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) heads to Talladega Superspeedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane seven times.

MENCS

Talladega

Sun. 5/7/17 – 2:00 PM ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Talladega

Sat. 5/6/17 – 1:00 PM ET

FOX, MRN, Sirius 90

Bubba Wallace, No. 6 Globe Life Ford Mustang

Ryan Reed, No. 16 Lilly Ford Mustang

I was Running

Overall, Roush Fenway has run well at the Alabama track, starting a total of 254 races and earning seven victories, 39 top-five and 85 top-10 finishes, six poles and 1,416 laps led across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

Winning in Greenbow

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major series at Talladega. The team won its first race at Talladega in the MENCS event in the spring of 1995. Former Roush Fenway driver Mark Martin won for the organization in all three series at the 2.66-Mile oval.

Tale of the Tape – That’s All I Have to Say About That

Roush Fenway has started 198 MENCS races at Talladega, recording a total of four victories, 32 top-five finishes, 68 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 18.7 and has led 1,048 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Talladega in the fall of 2012.

Roush Fenway Unrestricted

Roush Fenway has run a total of 403 MENCS races with restrictor plates, earning 11 victories, 71 top-fives, 143 top-10s and has led 2,066 laps.

Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’

Roush Fenway has earned two victories, five top-five finishes, 14 top-10 finishes and an average start of 12.2 at Talladega in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan recorded the organization’s most recent XFINITY victory at the 2.66-Mile oval in the spring of 2009.

Fastest Chicken in the South

Former Roush Fenway driver Martin won the fastest MENCS race ever recorded on May 10, 1997 at Talladega piloting the No. 6 Ford. Martin, who held off NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt, started from the 18th position and led 47 laps en route to the victory. The race saw 26 lead changes and had an average speed of 188.354 mph.

Roush Fenway Talladega Wins

1995-1 Martin Cup

1997-1 Martin Cup

2009-2 McMurray Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

1997 Martin NXS

2009 Ragan NXS

2006 Martin Truck

Roush Fenway at Talladega Superspeedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 198 4 32 68 2 33827 1048 18.5 18.7 89979.8

NXS 46 2 5 14 1 4405 244 12.2 21.2 11717.3

TRUCK 10 1 2 3 3 865 124 3 15.9 2300.9

254 7 39 85 6 39097 1416 11.2 18.6 103998

