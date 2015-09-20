Harrison Rhodes Talladega preview

Harrison Rhodes

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 01

Talladega Superspeedway preview

Sparks Energy 300

Saturday, May 6

Race 9 of 33

Laps: 113

Miles: 300

RHODES SET FOR TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Harrison Rhodes is ready to tackle Talladega Superspeedway again.

Rhodes made his Xfinity Series debut at Talladega in 2015, and a blown transmission forced him from the race 84 laps in. He finished 36th.

“I’m ready to get back there and give it a solid run this time,” Rhodes said. “The way the draft works at Talladega, you can run with the lead group all day, and you’ve got a chance to do something big at the end.”

Rhodes sits 19th in Xfinity points entering Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300, the ninth race of the season.

Practice is scheduled at Talladega at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.