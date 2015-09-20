Harrison Rhodes Talladega preview
by Official Release On Thu, May. 04, 2017
Harrison Rhodes
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
Chevrolet 01
Talladega Superspeedway preview
Sparks Energy 300
Saturday, May 6
Race 9 of 33
Laps: 113
Miles: 300
RHODES SET FOR TALLADEGA
Rhodes made his Xfinity Series debut at Talladega in 2015, and a blown transmission forced him from the race 84 laps in. He finished 36th.
“I’m ready to get back there and give it a solid run this time,” Rhodes said. “The way the draft works at Talladega, you can run with the lead group all day, and you’ve got a chance to do something big at the end.”
Rhodes sits 19th in Xfinity points entering Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300, the ninth race of the season.
Practice is scheduled at Talladega at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.