Garrett Smithley Talladega preview

Garrett Smithley

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller

Chevrolet 0

Talladega Superspeedway preview

Sparks Energy 300

Saturday, May 6

Race 9 of 33

Laps: 113

Miles: 300

SMITHLEY IN SECOND START AT TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Garrett Smithley will race for the second time at Talladega Superspeedway, one of the world’s biggest and fastest race tracks, in Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity Series race.

Based on Smithley’s first start at the 2.66-mile track, there is reason for optimism. In his rookie season last year, Smithley finished 12th in the lead draft, scoring one of his best runs of 2016.

“I thoroughly enjoyed that race,” Smithley said. “Talladega is the sort of track where everybody is pretty much equal, so you can run up front and have some fun. I’m looking forward to running there again.”

Smithley is 21st in Xfinity Series driver points entering Saturday’s race.

Practice is scheduled at Talladega at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

