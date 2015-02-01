Ross Chastain Talladega preview

by Official Release On Thu, May. 04, 2017

Ross Chastain
JD Motorsports with Gary Keller
G&K Services Chevrolet 4
Talladega Superspeedway preview
Sparks Energy 300
Saturday, May 6

Race 9 of 33

Laps: 113

Miles: 300

CHASTAIN READY FOR TALLADEGA

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Ross Chastain returns to the site of one of the highlights of his young racing career this weekend.

In 2013, Chastain finished third in a Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

This week, he’ll drive the G&K Services Chevrolet in Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300 Xfinity Series race, marking his third Xfinity run at the giant oval.

“Drafting at Talladega is busy but fun,” Chastain said. “If you get in the right line late in the race, you can get some stuff done. That’s the secret there, if there is one.”

Chastain is 23rd in Xfinity points entering the race.

Practice is scheduled at Talladega at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (ET) Friday. Qualifying is set for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the race to follow at 1 p.m.

