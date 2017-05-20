New Era becomes ”Official Victory Lane Cap” of Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (May 4, 2017) – Victory Lane headgear at Watkins Glen International just got a whole lot better.

New Era Cap has agreed to a multiyear deal to become the ‘Official Victory Lane Cap’ of the historic circuit. The Buffalo-based brand will also occupy displays at and be available for purchase at WGI retail locations both at the track and in downtown Watkins Glen, New York.

“Racing fans, especially those at Watkins Glen International, are extremely loyal,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “They want the best in apparel to showcase their favorite drivers, teams, and tracks. We are so excited to be partnering with another New York brand that happens to be the best in their business. It doesn’t get any better than a New Era cap, and it’s great to have them on board at The Glen.”

To celebrate the announcement, Watkins Glen International and New Era are combining efforts to give fans multiple chances to win signed New Era caps by some of the biggest names in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Stay tuned to Watkins Glen International and New Era social channels for more information.

“We are thrilled to kick-off this multi-year partnership with Watkins Glen International,” said Jennifer Szarzynski, Director, Core Sports, New Era. “As an official partner of NASCAR, the timing was right for New Era to bring our quality headwear to fans at the place we consider our hometown track.”

Weekend and Sunday general admission tickets are on sale now for the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen, which includes nearly 24 hours of on-track action from five of America’s premier sportscar racing series over four days at Watkins Glen International. For information and to purchase yours, visit www.theglen.com or call 1-866-461-RACE.

About New Era

Since 1920, New Era has been hand-crafting the finest headwear in the world. Today, with apparel and accessories lines, the brand is a market leader rooted in sports and an influencer of street and lifestyle culture around the globe. With over 500 licenses in its portfolio, New Era is the brand of choice in the worlds of sport, fashion, music, and entertainment. The company is headquartered in Buffalo, N.Y., and its products are sold in more than 80 countries. For more information on New Era’s global offices and partnerships, visit www.neweracap.com and social channels @neweracap.

About Watkins Glen International

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter.

