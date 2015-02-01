McDowell Looking To Capitalize On Superspeedway Success

Leavine Family Racing Hosting Second Talladega Cook-Off

CONCORD, N.C. (May 4, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are excited to get back to superspeedway racing for the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

McDowell will hit the track with his No. 95 Chevrolet SS this weekend at the longest NASCAR oval in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS), and is eager to capitalize on his past superspeedway success.

McDowell is looking forward to his return to superspeedway racing, something he and LFR have been able to succeed on together as a team. McDowell and LFR’s last superspeedway race was the Daytona 500, where they were consistently in the front for the race’s entirety and earned a Top-15 finish.

“Superspeedways are always good opportunities for us to be up front and maybe even sneak a win in,” said McDowell. “You never know. Daytona seems to go better for us than Talladega but a lot of that is finishing and not having any damage. It seems like the races at Talladega get a little wild for us, but superspeedways have been a strong suit for this LFR team. We got a pretty good start at Daytona. I feel like we could go to Talladega and have a shot to get in the playoffs.”

LFR is also thrilled to once again host a cook-of challenge at Talladega Superspeedway, but this time against Richard Petty Motorsports, to determine who the best cook in the MENCS garage is. Last year, LFR faced off against Roush Fenway Racing for the first ever Talladega cook-off challenge.

The Talladega Spring cook-off challenge will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 12PM ET during the MENCS driver / crew chief meeting. The Geico 500 will follow the cook-off at 2PM ET. Fans can tune-in to the 500-mile race on FOX for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for weekend updates.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

