NASCAR Racing Schedule for Talladega

NASCAR travels to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for the XFINITY Series Sparks Energy 300 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500. The XFINITY races will air Saturday at 1 p.m. and the Cup Series race will be broadcast Sunday at 2 p.m., both on FOX.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson remains the Cup Series points leader while Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. is in second place, 40 points behind Larson. Team Penske driver Brad Keselowski is the defending race winner. Forty-two drivers are on the entry list for the GEICO 500.

Elliott Sadler is the XFINITY Series points leader and will be looking to defend his 2016 win in the Sparks Energy 300.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: GEICO 500

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Sunday, May 7

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 1:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 500.8 miles (188 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 55),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 110), Final Stage (Ends on lap 188)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Next Race: Sparks Energy 300

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Saturday, May 6

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300.58 miles (113 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 25),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 50), Final Stage (Ends on lap 113)

Friday, May 5

On-Track :

8:30 AM 10:20 AM ARCA FINAL PRACTICE

10:30 AM 11:25 AM NXS 1ST PRACTICE

12:30 PM 1:25 PM NXS FINAL PRACTICE

1:30 PM 2:25 PM MENCS 1ST PRACTICE

2:30 PM (3:30 PM) ARCA QUALIFYING (GROUP QUALIFYING)

3:30 PM 4:25 PM MENCS FINAL PRACTICE

5:00 PM (6:00 PM) ARCA RACE (76 LAPS, 202.16 MILES)

Saturday, May 6

On-Track :

9:30 AM (10:30 AM) NXS QUALIFYING (SINGLE VEHICLE / TWO ROUNDS)

12:00 PM (1:00 PM) NXS RACE (113 LAPS, 300.58 MILES)

3:00 PM MENCS QUALIFYING IMPOUND (SINGLE VEHICLE / TWO ROUNDS)

Sunday, May 7

On-Track :

1:00 PM (2:00 PM) MENCS RACE (188 LAPS, 500.08 MILES)

Odds to win NASCAR Geico 500

Dale Earnhardt Jr +900

Jimmie Johnson +1100

Brad Keselowski +750

Joey Logano +750

Denny Hamlin +1100

Kevin Harvick +800

Kyle Larson +1100

Kyle Busch +1500

Chase Elliott +1000

Matt Kenseth +1200

Clint Bowyer +2000

Ryan Blaney +2000

Kurt Busch +2200

Erik Jones +2500

Kasey Kahne +2500

Jamie McMurray +3000

Austin Dillon +3500

Daniel Suarez +4000

Ryan Newman +4200

Trevor Bayne +2000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr +4000

AJ Allmendinger +4500

Aric Almirola +6000

Paul Menard +6000

Field (Any Other Driver) +2500

