Koch fastest in first XFINITY practice

Tweet Blake Koch posted the fastest time in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Blake Koch topped the chart in first NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 49.722 and a speed of 192.591 mph. Brendan Gaughan was second in his No. 62 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet with a time of 49.732 and a speed of 192.552 mph. Ben Kennedy was third in his No. 2 Childress Chevrolet with a time of 49.784 and a speed of 192.351 mph. Daniel Hemric was fourth in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 49.803 and a speed of 192.278 mph. Ty Dillon rounded out the top-five in his No. 3 Childress Chevrolet with a time of 50.128 and a speed of 191.031 mph.

Dillon posted the fastest 10 consecutive lap average at a speed of 188.343 mph.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **