Stenhouse Jr. and No. 17 Team Give Back on Fifth Third Day

TALLADEGA, Ala. (May 5, 2017) –Before traveling to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford, and members of his team helped pack 1,300 backpacks for hungry kids at Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina.

“I always look forward to Fifth Third Day and getting to come down to Second Harvest Food Bank,” Stenhouse said. “I know the team guys had a lot of fun, and it always turns into a race on how fast we can pack the backpacks. With our busy schedules, it’s always a great way to give back to our local community.”

Every year on May 3, Fifth Third Bank dedicates the day as a day of giving back to local communities. Alongside some Fifth Third employees, Stenhouse Jr. and his team helped provide 1,300 backpacks full of nutritious, ready to eat or easy to prepare foods that are sent home on weekends and holidays when school meals are not available.

The two-time XFINITY champion will debut his new “Banking a Fifth Third Better” paint scheme this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. The race will be televised live on May 7 at 2 p.m. EST on FOX.

