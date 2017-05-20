Brandon Jones fastest in final XFINITY practice

Tweet Brandon Jones posted the fastest time in final NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Brandon Jones topped the chart in final NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 52.381 and a speed of 182.814 mph. Blake Koch was second in his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet with a time of 52.508 and a speed of 182.372 mph. Daniel Hemric was third in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 52.623 and a speed of 181.974 mph. Ben Kennedy was fourth in his No. 2 Childress Chevrolet with a time of 52.766 and a speed of 181.480 mph. Ty Dillon rounded out the top-five in his No. 3 Childress Chevrolet with a time of 52.890 and a speed of 181.055 mph.

No driver posted a 10 consecutive lap average.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **