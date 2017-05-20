Brandon Jones fastest in final XFINITY practice

by Tucker White On Fri, May. 05, 2017

Brandon Jones posted the fastest time in final NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Brandon Jones topped the chart in final NASCAR XFINITY Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was the fastest with a time of 52.381 and a speed of 182.814 mph. Blake Koch was second in his No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet with a time of 52.508 and a speed of 182.372 mph. Daniel Hemric was third in his No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet with a time of 52.623 and a speed of 181.974 mph. Ben Kennedy was fourth in his No. 2 Childress Chevrolet with a time of 52.766 and a speed of 181.480 mph. Ty Dillon rounded out the top-five in his No. 3 Childress Chevrolet with a time of 52.890 and a speed of 181.055 mph.

No driver posted a 10 consecutive lap average.

