Bowyer fastest in first practice

Tweet Clint Bowyer posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Clint Bowyer topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 48.653 and a speed of 196.822 mph. Kevin Harvick was second in his SHR Ford with a time of 48.748 and a speed of 196.439 mph. Brad Keselowski was third in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 48.905 and a speed of 195.808 mph. Kurt Busch was fourth in his No. 41 SHR Ford with a time of 48.911 and a speed of 195.784 mph. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five in his No. 22 Penske Ford with a time of 48.918 and a speed of 195.756 mph.

No driver posted a 10 consecutive lap average.

The session was cut short due to rain.

