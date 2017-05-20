Bowyer fastest in first practice

by Tucker White On Fri, May. 05, 2017

Clint Bowyer posted the fastest time in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo: Tucker White/SpeedwayMedia.com

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Clint Bowyer topped the chart in first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice at Talladega Superspeedway.

The driver of the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford was the fastest with a time of 48.653 and a speed of 196.822 mph. Kevin Harvick was second in his SHR Ford with a time of 48.748 and a speed of 196.439 mph. Brad Keselowski was third in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford with a time of 48.905 and a speed of 195.808 mph. Kurt Busch was fourth in his No. 41 SHR Ford with a time of 48.911 and a speed of 195.784 mph. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five in his No. 22 Penske Ford with a time of 48.918 and a speed of 195.756 mph.

No driver posted a 10 consecutive lap average.

The session was cut short due to rain.

