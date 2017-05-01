CHEVY MENCS AT TALLADEGA ONE: Qualifying Notes & Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

GEICO 500

TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY DRIVER QUALIFYING NOTES & QUOTES

MAY 6, 2017

DALE EARNHARDT, JR., NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 2nd

NOT QUITE ENOUGH, BUT PRETTY GOOD SPEED FOR YOU IN THIS QUALIFYING SESSION:

“Yeah, I’m pretty happy. Great lap by (Ricky) Stenhouse and the Roush guys they did a really good job today. Thrilled with our car, good speed and it would have been nice to get a pole. Probably could have sat down and talked to Rick (Hendrick) about running the Clash or something, but let’s see if we can’t try to get another one later on this year.”

YESTERDAY YOU SAID YOU WEREN’T ALL THAT HAPPY WITH THE CAR IN PRACTICE BECAUSE WHEN YOU PULLED OUT YOU WEREN’T ABLE TO PASS EVERYBODY. A LITTLE HAPPIER TODAY?

“If I am I ain’t going to let my team know about it. I don’t want them to stop working.”

A FRONT ROW START FOR YOUR TOMORROW. HOW DOES IT FEEL?

“Great, we would have loved to have got the pole. (Ricky) Stenhouse and those guys had a really fast car, so congratulations to them and Roush/Yates Engines and all those guys had great power. Pretty happy with our car. The Hendrick guys have been doing a great job. We always kind of come down here and find ourselves with an opportunity for the pole. Hopefully, we will get one before the year is out at one of these plate tracks. I know the guys have been so close at Daytona and Talladega for so many years, so it would be great to do it this last season together. Just came up a little short today, but the car is fast and it will be good for Sunday.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 24 HOOTERS CHEVROLET SS – Qualified 8th

HOW WAS QUALIFYING AND HOW STRONG IS YOUR CAR FOR TOMORROW?

“Yeah, I hope it’s good. We didn’t go very fast there in that last round, but (Ricky) Stenhouse got it (the pole). It would have been cool to have a Chevy on the pole. But obviously tomorrow is way more important than today.”

PAUL MENARD, NO. 27 VALVOLINE/MENARDS CHEVROLET SS – QUALIFIED 9TH

ON HIS QUALIFYING EFFORT

“I had two pretty good laps. I’m pretty excited about that. We obviously didn’t get much practice yesterday and I didn’t feel like we were very good in the draft. But we were the last car in line so there wasn’t a whole lot to do. But the car’s got pretty decent speed, actually so it’s going to be good for tomorrow.”

