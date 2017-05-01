Toyota MENCS Talladega Post-Qualifying Quotes
Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Talladega Superspeedway
500 miles, 188 laps
May 6, 2017
TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS
1st, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*
4th, MATT KENSETH
7th, DANIEL SUÁREZ
10th, KYLE BUSCH
11th, DENNY HAMLIN
13th, MARTIN TRUEX JR
14th, ERIK JONES
33rd, REED SORENSON
36th, COREY LAJOIE
37th, GRAY GAULDING
*non-Toyota driver
TOYOTA QUOTES
MATT KENSETH, No. 20 Circle K Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Starting Position: 4th
How was the car during your qualifying run?
“This is definitely a team qualifying effort. The driver doesn’t really have much to do whether you go fast or slow here. These guys did a good job with all the details on this Circle K Camry. No matter what we’re going to have a good starting spot for Sunday, so that feels good.”
Did you have time to work in the draft in practice?
“We really didn’t have time to do much yesterday except for take a nap after all that rain. We got about 10 or 12 laps just with our teammates to kind of see where our speed was.”
DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Starting Position: 7th
How was the car in qualifying and what is the plan to work with your teammates?
“I think it’s good and that’s about all I can say about it. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. I haven’t talked to my teammates yet, but it’s been a crazy day. Hopefully we can have some time tomorrow morning to meet.”
KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Skittles Red White & Blue Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Starting Position: 10th
After practice time was shortened yesterday, do you think you’ve had enough practice before the race?
“You don’t really ever need any for plate races, you know. Practice doesn’t necessarily lead to any, any results because it’s all circumstantial here.”
How’s your car this weekend?
“I don’t think it was that great yesterday, but actually we qualified better than I expected to, so I don’t know. Hard to tell I guess. Just optimistic.”
DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing
Starting Position: 11th
“We’re all going to try to work together the best we can. But we saw in Daytona, you know, plans don’t always work out. You have to have an alternate plan. So we’ll kind of see how we stack up to the field. You know I really don’t know what kind of speed that we have in the draft yet. We’ll find that out tomorrow.”