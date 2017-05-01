Toyota MENCS Talladega Post-Qualifying Quotes

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

500 miles, 188 laps

May 6, 2017

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.*

4th, MATT KENSETH

7th, DANIEL SUÁREZ

10th, KYLE BUSCH

11th, DENNY HAMLIN

13th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

14th, ERIK JONES

33rd, REED SORENSON

36th, COREY LAJOIE

37th, GRAY GAULDING

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

MATT KENSETH, No. 20 Circle K Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 4th

How was the car during your qualifying run?

“This is definitely a team qualifying effort. The driver doesn’t really have much to do whether you go fast or slow here. These guys did a good job with all the details on this Circle K Camry. No matter what we’re going to have a good starting spot for Sunday, so that feels good.”

Did you have time to work in the draft in practice?

“We really didn’t have time to do much yesterday except for take a nap after all that rain. We got about 10 or 12 laps just with our teammates to kind of see where our speed was.”

DANIEL SUÁREZ, No. 19 ARRIS Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 7th

How was the car in qualifying and what is the plan to work with your teammates?

“I think it’s good and that’s about all I can say about it. Let’s see what happens tomorrow. I haven’t talked to my teammates yet, but it’s been a crazy day. Hopefully we can have some time tomorrow morning to meet.”

KYLE BUSCH, No. 18 Skittles Red White & Blue Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 10th

After practice time was shortened yesterday, do you think you’ve had enough practice before the race?

“You don’t really ever need any for plate races, you know. Practice doesn’t necessarily lead to any, any results because it’s all circumstantial here.”

How’s your car this weekend?

“I don’t think it was that great yesterday, but actually we qualified better than I expected to, so I don’t know. Hard to tell I guess. Just optimistic.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Express Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 11th

“We’re all going to try to work together the best we can. But we saw in Daytona, you know, plans don’t always work out. You have to have an alternate plan. So we’ll kind of see how we stack up to the field. You know I really don’t know what kind of speed that we have in the draft yet. We’ll find that out tomorrow.”

