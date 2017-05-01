Ford Performance NASCAR: Stenhouse Jr. Wins First Cup Race

Ford Performance NASCAR Notes and Quotes

Geico 500 – Talladega Superspeedway

Sunday, May 7, 2017

Ford Finishing Results:

1st – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4th – Aric Almirola

6th – Kurt Busch

7th – Brad Keselowski

10th – David Ragan

14th – Clint Bowyer

18th – Matt DiBenedetto

23rd – Kevin Harvick

29th – Landon Cassill

32nd – Joey Logano

37th – Trevor Bayne

38th – Danica Patrick

39th – Ryan Blaney

RYAN BLANEY – No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion – “I have no idea. We all kind of checked up and I just got turned and destroyed. It figures. I haven’t gotten torn up too much here in the past, and I guess I was due one, but it wasn’t the week we needed. It’s been a few rough weeks in a row, but all you can do is get over it and move on.” WERE YOU SURPRISED AT HOW CALM IT WAS THE FIRST PART OF THE DAY? “It wasn’t calm. We were racing hard, we just luckily didn’t wreck a few times, but the first wreck of the day was maybe a little bit late for what people think, but I thought it was good racing until then.” WALK US THROUGH WHAT HAPPENED? “I’m not really sure. I haven’t seen what happened, but all I know is we kind of got stacked up and I got turned from behind. That kind of stinks. I thought we had a pretty decent car. I was trying to work our way back up there and actually made a bad move that put us back in that spot, but we were trying to make gains and just got run into, which is unfortunate. The last few weeks have been rough. Hopefully, we can turn it around next week.”

JOEY LOGANO – No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Fusion – “I saw Chase tank-slapping it down the backstretch. I was hoping he’d turn to the left when he started spinning, but he went up the race track and I was just sitting there in the outside lane saying, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be the first one there and I can’t get away from him.’ So we got into the crash, unfortunately. That’s kind of a bummer. It’s part of it and part of superspeedway racing. Sometimes you win these things and sometimes you get caught up in them. We’ll move on and hit the next race.”

TREVOR BAYNE – No. 6 AdvoCare Ford Fusion – WHAT DID YOU SEE? “Days of Thunder smoke, I think. I wasn’t trying to drive through it contrary to the way the video looks. I tried to get checked up, but you don’t have very good brakes at superspeedways, but I was on them as soon as I saw the smoke there. It’s just really hard to navigate. I stayed up high kind of hoping it would hit the wall and wash down and it didn’t. It stayed right up in front of me and I couldn’t see what I was driving into, but we had a really fast Ford this weekend. We qualified well with it. We ran up front all day and did all the things we needed to do. One run we saved fuel and were able to lead laps, so I’m really proud of this AdvoCare team. I hate we don’t get the result, but I had a lot of fun today. I feel like we ran a smart race, put ourselves in position a lot, but we just aren’t gonna get the result. I tried to sit in the car and convince the officials to let me stay in and finish the race, so that’s why it took me so long to get over here, but I had an oil leak, so they wanted me to bring it behind the wall and once I got out there was no chance for me to make anymore laps.” WHAT HAPPENED? “I’m not sure what started the wreck. We tried to drive through it. I was on the brakes as hard as I could be trying to get stopped. There was just nowhere to go. I guess if I knew sooner to get to the bottom I might have gotten through it, but I just stayed up high. Normally those wrecks hit the wall and bounce off and you can make it through, but I should have gotten to the bottom quicker if I were to redo it now. We had a really fast Ford all weekend long. Qualified well, ran up front, led a lap or two. Hate that we didn’t get the result we deserved.”

DANICA PATRICK – No. 10 Aspen Dental Ford Fusion – “I was told to go low and I just got spun. There was a lot of smoke and it was hard to see. I really thought that everybody was doing a great job all day long. We were running two, three, four-wide all day long and nobody was getting too crazy. It’s to be expected. That’s part of the excitement of superspeedway racing. We had another really fast Aspen Dental Ford, we just couldn’t get to the finish.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR. WINS FIRST MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP RACE AS FORD SWEEPS TALLADEGA WEEKEND

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr. registered the first win of his NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series career with today’s win at Talladega.

· The win is the 136th NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series triumph for car owner Jack Roush.

· Stenhouse is the 81st different driver to win a Cup race with Ford, and the first new winner since Chris Buescher won at Pocono last season.

· It marks the first win for Roush Fenway since June 22, 2014 when Carl Edwards won at Sonoma.

· The win clinches a spot in the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs, joining fellow Ford drivers Kurt Busch and Brad Keselowski

· The win is Fusion’s 84th MENCS triumph since becoming Ford’s flagship vehicle in 2006.

· Ford now has 653 all-time MENCS victories.

RICKY STENHOUSE JR. – No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Fusion – VICTORY LANE INTERVIEW – “This is for all the guys at the shop. We’ve been terrible for a long time. This year, every race we’re getting better and better. We knew that Talladega was a good race track for us. It’s been a good one in the past and I’m just glad we parked it for my buddy, Bryan Clauson. He was with us on that last lap. This Fifth Third Bank Ford was so fast today – qualified on the pole and got the win. I can’t say enough about the guys. It’s cool to have Jack Roush back in Victory Lane, Ford Performance, Fastenal, Sunny D. I’m gonna have a Sunny D in the morning, maybe a little later. This is cool. The closest race track to my hometown and the fans were out here this weekend.”

WHAT WAS IT LIKE TO DRIVE IN HERE WITH JACK BEING THE FIRST ONE TO GREET YOU. HE NEVER GAVE UP ON YOU. “It was awesome. It’s been a long time since I pulled into Victory Lane. I had to ask Brad Keselowski how to start a race on the pole. It’s been a long time since we started from the pole there. This Monster Energy Cup Series is so fun to race in and just glad to see Jack smiling here in Victory Lane. I know he’s been wanting this for a long time, so to be up there with Jimmie and Kyle racing as hard as we did, and we beat some good ones today.”

TALK ABOUT YOUR WIN. “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve run really well here at Talladega. This is the closest race track to home. I got a lot of cheers riding around here today and the fans were awesome. We had a lot packed in here at Talladega and it felt old-school. Man, to finally get that win for Jack and everyone on our team is really special.”

TALK ABOUT THE PASS FOR THE LEAD? “I’m not real sure. I’m gonna have to watch it again. There was so much going on and I knew I had to keep the 48 back. The 1 got a huge run. I think the 18 thought I was gonna go to the top and we ended up getting to the bottom. We were side drafting each other like crazy, so that was one heck of a race and I’m glad we came out on top.”

ARIC ALMIROLA – No. 43 Fresh from Florida Ford Fusion – “I thought I was right where I wanted to be. My car was really good through the middle of the pack and I didn’t want to get shuffled to the bottom. I was adamant about that, but I thought we had some pretty good runs toward the end and I thought we were gonna have a shot at it, but just getting side drafted and stuff we got stalled out. All in all it was a great day for our Fresh from Florida Ford Fusion and another Blue Oval two days in a row goes to Victory Lane.”

CLINT BOWYER – No. 14 Haas Automation Demo Days Ford Fusion – “It was just an up and down day for us. Frustrating because we were fast and didn’t get to race for the win. It was cool to lead laps though. We had a great First Fusion.

KURT BUSCH – No. 41 Haas Automation Ford Fusion – “I felt like we had a nice bit of strength today. It was good to come back to a restrictor-plate race and battle and defend what we did in Daytona. We got sixth today. Had a really good run with (Jamie) McMurray down the back straightaway, and I thought we were going to do some great things coming to the front straightaway. We just didn’t keep that draft with him. The 43 behind us did what he had to do to advance himself. I would have done the same thing as him, go to the inside and gain spots when you don’t have a chance to win. Awesome day for Ford and the way that (Ricky) Stenhouse won and how all of us worked together. It’s good teamwork for the Blue Oval.”

KEVIN HARVICK – No. 4 Jimmy John’s Ford Fusion – DID YOU EVER FIGURE OUT WHAT THE VIBRATION ENDED UP BEING? “I really don’t know what it was but it stayed with all day. I didn’t know what to do. To have a car that can lead laps and run up front, this time we just happened to wreck up front. Solid performance from the team, just bad luck.”

DAVID RAGAN – No. 38 Camping World/Good Sam Ford Fusion – “Yeah, a team effort for sure. We had a really good car. It as a calm race until the last 50 laps. You just didn’t know when to be aggressive and when not to. We wanted to take care of our Camping World Ford. We got a little bit of damage there at the end and got damage from one of those wrecks and had to spend some time on pit road. The team did a great job fixing it up. The car still drove great at the end. We were able to get in the right lane, get the right help when we needed to.”

DANICA PATRICK INTERVIEW FROM VICTORY LANE – WHERE WERE YOU WHEN HE WON? “I was in the bus sitting and packing up, but I had a feeling all day. I mean obviously he qualified on the pole, but at the beginning of the race when he was leading I was thinking he was either gonna stay in the lead or something bad might happen, but I got the feeling that it was just one of those days where he was gonna make it happen. It’s a very good day.” WHAT WAS YOUR INITIAL REACTION? “I can relate so well, and especially knowing how much success he has had before he came into the Cup Series it’s that relief, like something you’ve been waiting for so long and I think we both felt it coming in the last month at least. I’m just totally proud of him.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **