Austin Wayne Self to Pilot the No. 45 Chevrolet in Kansas

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 8, 2017) – Austin Wayne Self will join Niece Motorsports at Kansas Speedway, piloting the No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado for the Friday night NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) event.

“I’m excited to back to the track this weekend in Kansas,” said Self. “Daytona was a great start to the season for us, and unfortunately the next couple of races didn’t quite go as planned. I’m hopeful that we can have a solid weekend in the No. 45 Truck and bring home a good run.”

Self has made one NCWTS start so far during the 2017, earning a second-place finish in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Last season Self participated in the full NCWTS schedule, earning a top-10 finish (ninth) at Eldora Speedway.

Self also has 46 ARCA Racing Series starts, with a win coming at Winchester Speedway in 2015. Additionally, Self earned 13 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, and finished second in the championship standings in 2015.

“I’m extremely pleased with the progress our team is making this year, and I feel like partnering with Austin is another step in the right direction,” said Niece. “We’re excited to get back to the track for another opportunity to get better as a team and have a strong run.”

Niece Motorsports, which is owned by Marine Corps veteran Al Niece, has competed in a partial schedule during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 and beyond.

Niece owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 30 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the green flag at Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

