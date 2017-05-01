Rainguard Water Sealers 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader at Texas

The Rainguard Water Sealers 600 INDYCAR/NASCAR doubleheader will become a haven for off-road enthusiasts with thrilling additions to the June 8-10 race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.While the NASCAR Camping World Trucks Series Rattlesnake 400 on Friday, June 9, and Verizon IndyCar Series Rainguard Water Sealers 600 on Saturday, June 10, remain as the marquee events, Texas Motor Speedway is expanding the weekend entertainment and value with the debut of the Texas Off-Road Ruckus in the speedway infield.

The two-day Texas Off-Road Ruckus will feature racing action from the high-flying Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks as well as an expo and interactive areas for off-road enthusiasts. The events are free to anyone who purchases a race ticket for that coinciding day.

Tickets for the Rattlesnake 400 begin as low as $25 and the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 has a BOGO (Buy One, Get One) offer starting at $65. For tickets or additional information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

