Rattlesnake 400:

NASCAR actions returns to Texas Motor Speedway for the Rattlesnake 400 on Friday, June 9. The best in NASCAR’s next generation of superstars race under the lights at Texas Motor Speedway during the Rattlesnake 400. Tickets start as low as $25 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.

Rainguard Water Sealers 600:

Texas Motor Speedway once again hosts “America’s Original Nighttime IndyCar Race” – the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 – on Saturday, June 10. Drivers from the Verizon IndyCar Series will battle wheel-to-wheel at speeds surpassing 200 miles per hour, providing some of the most thrilling racing action of the 2017 season at Texas Motor Speedway. The first 20,000 fans in attendance to the race will receive a limited edition Graham Rahal bobblehead presented by FOX Sports Southwest. Tickets to the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 start as low as $30 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks:

The Speed Energy Stadium Super Trucks make their Texas Motor Speedway debut. The high-horsepower trucks, designed to resemble their scaled-down radio control counterparts, will fly across Texas Motor Speedway as its course includes ramps as part of a challenging course that uses the frontstretch and portions of the infield paddock. The championship race will be held following the Rainguard Water Sealer 600 on Saturday, June 10. Tickets for both the Rainguard Water Sealers 600 and Speed Energy Stadium Super trucks are $30 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.

For tickets or additional information, please visit www.texasmotorspeedway.com or call the speedway ticket office at 817.215.8500.

