Go Fas Racing and Matt DiBenedetto to Run Reddit AllStar Scheme

Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that “the front page of the internet”, Reddit, will be represented on the No.32 Ford Fusion at the Monster Energy Open, the race to gain entry into the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race.

Reddit is an online social community where people can vote user-submitted stories and text, which can be upvoted or downvoted to raise interesting content to the top of each page. There are many “subreddits” where users can browse more specific content catered to their individual interests. Matt has done many AMA’s (Ask Me Anything), which is essentially a question and answer session between Reddit users and Matt.

“I’ve really gotten to know the Reddit community over the last couple years,” DiBenedetto said. “I first got wind of the site when Josh Wise ran the paint scheme a few years ago, and since then have been browsing the site and speaking with users pretty regularly. I’ve found that not only do they have a great understanding of the sport and its’ news, but they also have a great sense of humor about much of it. It’s a lot of fun to go on there and just talk with them about the sport.”

“Matt first approached us earlier this year about doing something like this,” team owner Archie St. Hilaire said. “We’re definitely familiar with the site and most of our team has been on quite actively. We know that Matt has a lot of fans and friends on Reddit and we really wanted to give back to the community that has supported his career in big moments like these.”

Last year, DiBenedetto was narrowly beat out by a few other drivers in fan votes. This year, Matt and the Go Fas Racing team hope to capitalize on their recent successes to gain the votes needed to make it into the NASCAR AllStar Race. With Matt’s outgoing relatable personality and the hardworking Go Fas team, the odds have never been better.

To learn more about Reddit, visit www.reddit.com, and to visit the Reddit NASCAR Community at https://www.reddit.com/r/ NASCAR/



