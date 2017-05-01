Reikken Extends Partnership With MB Motorsports

Wright City, MO- Reikken has renewed its partnership for a third year with MB Motorsports, the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“We’re very happy Reikken has decided to continue their partnership with us,” says team owner Mike Mittler. “They have been very supportive of our team since 2015 and we really appreciate their effort. Reikken has an excellent productline.”

Reikken offers unmatched quality, durability and performance. Their product line includes two lines of batteries Reikken and Energie, RC batteries, chargers and power supplies.

Their products are noted for having:

· More power per pound than a flooded battery

· Non-spillable AGM design

· Vibration resistant ultra low internal resistance

· Mount in any position

· Fast recharge

· Deep cycle

Patrick Szeman, co-owner of Reikken, adds “MB Motorsports has continued to provide us with an excellent marketing platform. Their social media efforts have worked well for us and we look forward to this, our third season with the team.”

About Reikken: Reikken was introduced to America in 2013. For more information on Reikken, please visit www.reikken.com.

About MB Motorsports:

MB Motorsports is the sole surviving original team in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, having competed in every season since the series debuted in 1995. The team has given many young drivers their start in NASCAR, including Sprint Cup Series winners Carl Edwards, Jamie McMurray, Brad Keselowski and Regan Smith.

For more information on MB Motorsports and its marketing partners, visit www.mbracing.net or follow them on Twitter @MBMotorsports or Facebook, MB Motorsports

For more information on Reikken, visit www.reikken.com or follow them on Twitter @ReikkenEnergie or Facebook, Reikken

