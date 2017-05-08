Jack Roush Scores Record-Extending 324th NASCAR Win at Talladega

Tweet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on May 7, 2017 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo By: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Roush Fenway earns 136th victory in NASCAR’s Premiere Series

CONCORD, N.C. (May 8, 2017) – In Jack Roush’s 30 years of NASCAR racing, his teams have covered over 1.78 million miles on the track, but none more dramatic than the final 2.66 miles in yesterday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s dramatic come-from-behind win from the pole at Talladega, marked Roush Fenway’s record-extending 324th win in NASCAR’s three premiere series.

Stenhouse became the ninth driver to win for Jack Roush in the Cup series. Overall, 19 different drivers have driven Roush Fenway Fords to victory lane in NASCAR action. In addition, Stenhouse’s pole was the team’s 232nd in NASCAR and its 89th in the Cup series.

“We’ve brought a lot of people to the victory circle over the years,” said Jack Roush, a 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee. “I wasn’t sure when the next one was going to come, but glad we have it behind us and we are already looking to the next one.

“We’ve seen a lot of success over the years and there is a certain amount of excitement that goes with a crew chief of a crew guy who is getting his first win,” added Roush. “And of course when you get further along in your career, you savor each one for the fact that you never know if it’s going to be your last.”

Stenhouse’s win from the pole, marked the 12th time a Roush Fenway driver has won a race after starting in the pole position and the first time since former driver Carl Edwards accomplished the feat at Phoenix in 2010.

The win is Roush Fenway’s ninth NASCAR victory at Talladega and its fifth in the Cup series. Stenhouse became the fourth driver to win for Roush Fenway at the 2.66-mile track.

“We’ve got a lot of things going and there is a ground swell of confidence that we haven’t seen in the recent past,” said Roush. “Trevor (Bayne) is going to win this year to and we are going to get both of these guys in the playoffs for the championship this year.”

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **