Spencer Boyd 2017 NCWTS Toyota Tundra 250 Race Preview

Spencer Boyd No. 12 Grunt Style Chevrolet Silverado

Toyota Tundra 250

Kansas Speedway

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Team and Truck Information

Crew Chief: Jeff Spraker

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

About the No. 12 Silverado: Rick Ware Racing will be unloading chassis number T211 nicknamed “Thunder” thanks to Grunt Style employee and Marine, Chuck Ray.

News and notes: This will be Spencer Boyd’s first start at Kansas Speedway. The race is also a bit of homecoming for Boyd, a Missouri native, with several friends and family in attendance. Along for the ride is new associate sponsor, Excessive Carts as well as Lilly Trucking and Bubba Burger. Fans can find Spencer “Cruisin’ the Campground” throughout the weekend in his custom golf cart and at the NASCAR Camping World Truck series autograph session at 2:00 p.m. on Friday.

Special Passenger: Riding shotgun with Spencer will be motorsports artist and friend, Sam Bass. Sam recently found out he needs a kidney and pancreas transplant so Spencer wanted to help raise awareness for his battle while recognizing his contributions to our sport over the years. Sam shared after a recent meeting with Boyd, “I am so very appreciative of Spencer, his team, and the incredible fans of NASCAR for their support and encouragement. It really means so much to me during this difficult time in my life.”

TV/Radio: The Toyota Tundra 250 from Kansas Speedway can be seen live on Friday, May 12th on FOX Sports 1. Race coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. CST, and the event can also be heard live on MRN Radio as well as SiriusXM Radio, channel 90.

About Grunt Style: Grunt Style is a lifestyle apparel brand founded by Former US Drill Sergeant, Daniel Alarik. The CEO says himself, “We believe in Pride in Self, in Military, and in Country. The Motorsports Line is all about freedom. We are true rebels at heart and we don’t play by the rules. Whether it be on the open road, trails or track we want you to be comfortable while still looking and feeling totally badass. Our gear is both prideful and practical, rough and rugged but always looks kick ass.”

About Rick Ware Racing: Rick Ware Racing, “The Biggest Little Team in Motorsports,” led by owner Rick Ware has been a staple in Thomasville since 1994 when he founded the organization. A former driver himself, Rick looks to add more success on to the many accomplishments over the years. Rick Ware Racing has competed in ArenaCross, SuperCross, Outdoor MotorCross, Tudor Lamborghini, Rolex 24, NASCAR K&N East/West, Camping World Trucks, Xfinity, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **