CHRIS BUESCHER

NO. 37 SCOTT PRODUCTS CHEVROLET SS

KANSAS SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Date/Time: Saturday, May 13th at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Network/Radio: FS1 / MRN Radio / SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90

CHRIS BUESCHER QUOTES:

FIRST NIGHT RACE OF THE SEASON:

“One of the fun aspects of the spring race at Kansas Speedway is it’s under the lights and the first Saturday night race of the season,” Buescher said. “I’m looking forward to getting the No. 37 Scott Products Chevrolet on track. The track conditions for the race will definitely be different from practice on Friday. With the sun down and cooler temperatures, you can bet that there will be a lot more grip. We’ll have to change our mindset a little bit from the practices during the day on Friday to the race at night on Saturday, but hopefully qualifying will give us a little bit of preview for what we’ll see Saturday night.”

RACING AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY:

“I ran Kansas Speedway two years ago on the NASCAR XFINITY Series side and last year on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series side,” Buescher said. “But I remember the XFINITY cars were wide open at the beginning of the run. The track surface did age some. For the Cup side, I think it felt like it had less grip, but the surface is really smooth at Kansas.”

TRACK SURFACE AT KANSAS SPEEDWAY:

“There’s a really smooth transition into the banking,” Buescher said. “The surface has not picked up a lot of bumps throughout the years, so it’s very fast. It’s a place where we can definitely go and try and seal the cars off and get some speed out of them. We’ll see how we can compare it to last year, but I think it is aging.”

INTERMEDIATE TRACK PROGRAM AT JTG DAUGHERTY RACING:

“The intermediate track program at JTG Daugherty Racing has been good,” Buescher said. “Our teammates found success towards the later part of the season last year, running really well at Charlotte (Motor Speedway) and Homestead-Miami Speedway. We had some things we needed to work on earlier this season with our 1.5-mile cars, but had a lot of speed in our cars at Texas (Motor Speedway) and that gave us some good notes to build off of for this weekend. We’ve been all over the place the past few weeks with short tracks and superspeedways. After showing speed in our Texas car, but not having the day we wanted due to a pit road incident, I’m really looking forward to seeing what kind of speed we can get unloading off the truck this weekend.”

TRENT OWENS, CREW CHIEF QUOTE:

“Similar to what Chris said, I’m looking forward to getting to Kansas this weekend,” Owens said. “We had really good speed at Texas (Motor Speedway), but our race wasn’t what we were hoping for with the pit road incident. We have had decent runs the past few weeks at Richmond (International Raceway) and Talladega (Superspeedway), but we always want more. Kansas is the first night race of the season, so our setup in the No. 37 Scott Products Chevrolet will cater more to the cooler temperatures and grip that we’ll see Saturday night for the race versus Friday at practice during the day. The guys in the shop have been working really hard to get the cars ready for the intermediate tracks, and I’m ready to see what we can do off the truck this weekend.”

________________________________

Fast Facts:

Career Starts: 52

Wins: 1 (8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway)

Top-fives: 2

Top-10s: 2

Pole Awards: 0

First Start: 3/22/2015 Auto Club Speedway

Best Start: 12th – 8/21/2016 Bristol

Best Finish: 1st – 8/1/2016 Pocono Raceway

Driver DOB: 10/29/1992

Hometown: Prosper, TX

Crew Chief: Trent Owens

