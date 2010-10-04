Fwd: AJ Allmendinger, No. 47 Dillons ClickList Chevrolet SS, Kansas Speedway Preview

AJ ALLMENDINGER

NO. 47 DILLONS CLICKLIST CHEVROLET SS

KANSAS SPEEDWAY PREVIEW

Race: Go Bowling 400

Date/Time: Saturday, May 13th

TV Network / Radio: FS1 / MRN / SIRIUSXM

QUOTES:

Dillons Store Appearance: “Come on out Thursday at 5:30 PM to Dillons, 4701 W 6th Street, Lawrence, KS, and say hello while your shopping for your tailgating supplies or groceries for your home,” Allmendinger said. “I’ll be there signing autographs and doing activities with the fans. We always have lots of laughs and a great time. It’s a nice way to spend quality time with our NASCAR fans. Also, look for Dillons ClickList to be on the hood of our Chevy this weekend at Kansas Speedway!”

Difference in turns: “The toughest thing at Kansas is really the degree of banking,” Allmendinger said. In Turns 1, 2, 3 and 4, I think they say it’s the same, but both ends of the racetrack drive a lot different. Turns 1 and 2 to me always feels a lot faster. So, as you drive off in it, especially with the aero-package this year, you are going to feel real loose getting into the corner. There’s not as much banking that feels like it grabs the race car. The way you kind of enter Turn 1 is a little bit different than Turn 3. Turn 3 and 4 to me is more of your usual kind of banking feel like a Charlotte Motor Speedway or Texas Motor Speedway – – old Texas at least. Both ends of the racetrack drive a lot different. Qualifying both ends are fast, but their definitely different ends when it comes to figuring out how to get around that place.”

Better with age: “Kansas Speedway has definitely started widening out the last couple of years,” Allmendinger said. “During the fall race there were guys running next to the fence and running the bottom. It’s gotten enough age on it that you have multiple grooves.”

Up for the challenge: “We’ve had good setups there in the past,” Allmendinger said. “Now, with this new aero-package we are going to need to find a different setup going into there. It’s going to be a challenge, but we’re up for it.”

Character: “Kansas is a racetrack that’s now gotten just slick enough to where tires do fall off a little bit,” Allmendinger said. “You have multiple lanes to choose from. You’re really fast in qualifying and you’re about wide open. It’s a fun racetrack and there’s a lot to do around that area for family and friends – – a lot of nice restaurants and activities going on in the city.”

Variety: “NASCAR definitely keeps us on our toes with the schedule,” crew chief Randall Burnett said. “We go from short track races to the big track at Talladega (Superspeedway) and back to what we consider a little more normal racing at the mile-and-a-half tracks. It’s a wide variety in just a few weeks.”

Speed in the cars: “We’ve been working hard on our mile-and-a-half program,” Burnett said. “Our cars have got speed. We focus on fine tuning it to what AJ needs in the cars each weekend. When our cars have speed, it makes it a little easier on all of us going into the weekend.”

Coming up on the summer stretch: “Last year we seemed to struggle during the summer months,” Burnett said. July and August got stretched out. We feel a lot better about going into the summer months this year. We feel better prepared for that. We just have to keep building good cars at the shop, keep coming to the track prepared with a good plan and execute on Sunday.”

________________________________

FAST FACTS:

Career Starts: 309

Wins: 1

Top-fives: 10

Top-10s: 49

Pole Awards: 4

First Start: 3/25/2007 Bristol

First Pole: 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Last Pole: 8/8/15 Watkins Glen

Best Start: 1 – 4/10/2010 Phoenix

Best Finish: 1 – 8/10/2014 Watkins Glen

Driver DOB: 12/16/1981

Hometown: San Jose, Calif.

Crew Chief: Randall Burnett

________________________________

________________________________

Thursday, May 11, 2017

5:30 PM to 6:30 PM Dillons Autograph Session and activities with fans located at 4701 W 6th Street, Lawrence, KS 66049

Saturday, May 13, 2017

JTG Daugherty Racing Meet & Greets

