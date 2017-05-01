RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series history at Kansas Speedway … In 71 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win, visiting victory lane in 2013 with Kevin Harvick, among five top-five and 22 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,766 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 48 pole awards, 106 wins, 477 top-five finishes and 1,036 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.1. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR XFINITY Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3 and @RyanJNewman. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3, www.facebook.com/PaulMenard27 and www.facebook.com/RyanNewmanNASCAR.

Congrats to the Dillons! … Moms care about the health and safety of their children. This Mother’s Day honor the mom in your life with a gift to help save injured kids. The Childress Institute helps save injured kids by funding research, education and advocacy. Help us give every child a better chance to survive, no matter when or where they are hurt. With your gift you’ll receive a FREE Childress Institute blanket as a special thank you! Visit https://saveinjuredkids.org/ today.

Catch the Action … The Go Bowling 400 will be televised live Saturday, May 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT on FOX Sports 1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet SS at Kansas Speedway … Dillon has made seven Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016.

Green Performance … American Ethanol is proud to help NASCAR race green. The best NASCAR drivers in the world have raced over 10 million flawless miles on Sunoco Green E15, helping reduce the sport’s impact on the environment with cleaner, cooler burning ethanol. But American Ethanol’s success doesn’t stop at the track; this homegrown biofuel gives American drivers a more environmentally friendly option at the pump because ethanol reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 43 percent compared to conventional gasoline. Being green just got a little easier -find out how you can make a simple choice at the pump to positively impact the environment at GetEthanol.com.

500 … This weekend’s race will mark crew chief Slugger Labbe’s 500th race as a NASCAR crew chief.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

What do you feel when you are in the seat at Kansas Speedway?

“Man, I love Kansas Speedway. I had a really good run there two years ago and we cut a right-front tire. I’ve also had a couple of sixth-place finishes there last year. It’s fun. You can ride up by the fence or right on the bottom. Everybody kind of moves around there quite a bit, it’s a fun, fast track.”

Can you believe how much development has boomed around that track?

“It is amazing. I love going there because it’s really nice out and around the track. You can get out and have a little fun. It’s just a beautiful area.”

This Week’s FVP / Menards Chevrolet SS at Kansas Speedway … In 16 starts at Kansas Speedway, Menard’s best qualifying effort of second came in October 2010 and finish of third in October 2012. He’s led 24 laps and completed 96.6 percent of laps in competition. About FVP … Built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service, FVP has been the confident solution for customers nationwide since 2005. FVP products are engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price. FVP offers batteries, radiators, condensers, hub assemblies, automotive filters, antifreeze, DEF, oil, ATF and automotive chemicals. See why FVP is the only confident solution for your automotive and recreational vehicle needs. FVPparts.com. PAUL MENARD QUOTE:

What’s it like night racing at Kansas Speedway?

“Since it’s a night race, it’s even faster than when we race during the day. I enjoy night racing. I think it adds another level of excitement for the fans. You can see flames from the exhaust and sparks from under the car which makes it cool to watch. The only downside is we have to wait all day for the race and there really isn’t much to do. You do start to get a little antsy for race time. I enjoy it, but I’ll be there ready to go whether it’s Sunday afternoon or Saturday night.”

This Week’s No. 31 Caterpillar Chevrolet SS at Kansas Speedway … Ryan Newman will make his 558th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start in the 11th race of the 2017 season. In 22 Cup Series events at Kansas, Newman visited victory lane in the fall of 2003. In total, he owns three top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The South Bend, Ind., native holds an average starting position of 13.2 and average finish of 16.5. He has led 128 laps in competition. In the last five events at the 1.5-mile speedway, Newman ranks fifth in most points earned. Hello Newman! … Newman is scheduled to participate in a fan question and answer session at the Team Chevy Stage located in the Kansas Speedway midway. He’ll be there starting at 3:45 p.m. local time. Age of Smart Iron … Caterpillar has spent over 90 years committed to innovation and technology that helps customers succeed. What was important then is even more important now, in an age when advancements come faster and more frequently than ever before. An age where connectivity drives productivity and industry evolves. This is the Age of Smart Iron. Watch this video. For more information about Caterpillar, visit caterpillar.com. To connect with us on social media, visit caterpillar.com/social-media. RYAN NEWMAN QUOTES:

What is the key to being successful at Kansas Speedway?

“The key to being successful at Kansas is all about carrying good corner speed because it seems like even with the front straightaway being so round and the transition getting into Turn 1, you need to be able to keep the car in that arc. You also need good horsepower and the ability to move around when you can. The track has continually gotten better each time we’ve gone back there since it was repaved a few years ago.” What is the most challenging part of it?

“I think the transition into Turn 1 at Kansas is the trickiest part of it. You have to get the car to sit right down into Turn 1, the straightaway, the corner entry is kind of broken up. You need to get a nice flow into there and keeping the car set are the most challenging parts of Kansas.”

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **