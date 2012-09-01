Austin Wayne Self – Toyota Tundra 250 – Kansas Race Advance

Toyota Tundra 250 – Kansas Race Advance

Team: Niece Motorsports – No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado; @NieceMotorsport

Driver: Austin Wayne Self; @AustinWSelf

Crew Chief: Cody Efaw

Driver Quote: “I’m really looking forward to racing this weekend in Kansas,” said Self. “I raced at this track last year, so I’m excited to come back for the second time with a little bit of experience under my belt. I know the team has been working hard, and I think we will have a strong truck this weekend.”

Self at Kansas: Self has one start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, occurring last May. Self started 29th and finished 25th. Self also has two ARCA Racing Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, with his best finish of 12th coming in 2015.

On the Truck: In addition to Niece Equipment, Self will carry support from Precision Air Technology at Kansas Speedway.

Precision Air Technology maximizes the broad range of experience of their employees to establish strong bonds with their customers. This expertise helps customers solve problems in their clean manufacturing and research facilities. They are a diversified company, offering services and products to the pharmaceutical and biomedical industries.

Precision Air Technology’s primary business is testing and certifying HEPA filter systems of all types. Completing air balancing, selling air filters and HEPA filtration equipment, and providing turnkey cleanroom retrofits are some of the services and products they offer.

2017 Plans: Niece Motorsports, which is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece, will look to run between 12-15 select races during the 2017 season, with plans of running full time moving into 2018 as the team continues to look for potential sponsorship.

