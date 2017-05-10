Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Hopes to Reverse Recent Fortunes In Saturday Night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway

DEARBORN, Mich., May 10, 2017 – Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team will try to reverse a three-week string of bad racing luck this Saturday night in the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Despite having speed at Bristol, Richmond and Talladega, the Wood Brothers’ famous No. 21 was plagued by a rare power steering failure and consecutive late-race crashes that turned otherwise promising days into 33rd-, 36th– and 39th-place finishes.

Fortunately, Blaney still is in playoff hunt as he pulls into Kansas 13th on the driver points chart.

If there is a good luck charm to help reverse Blaney’s recent racing fortunes, Kansas Speedway is it. In his last three races in the heartland, he has posted finishes of fifth, 14th and seventh for an average finish of 8.6.

RYAN BLANEY

On Bouncing Back at Kansas Speedway:

“The last three races have had rough endings, especially when you consider we had fast cars at Bristol, Richmond and Talladega.”

“I’m excited to get to Kansas and hope we can get it rolling and have a positive result there. I always like going to Kansas. I feel like it’s a track that suits this team well. It’s always been a decent track for me. Kansas really challenges teams and driver skill to run well. It’s the fastest intermediate track we go to and tires don’t fall off.”

RYAN BLANEY KANSAS FAST FACTS:

Is 13th in driver points standings

Started seventh and finished fifth in 2016 spring race

Started 17 th and finished 14 in 2016 fall race

and finished 14 in 2016 fall race Started eighth and finished seventh in 2015 fall race

WOOD BROTHERS KANSAS FAST FACTS:

This will be the team's 15th start at Kansas

First start was in 2001

Best finish was second in 2004 fall race with driver Ricky Rudd

Has five top-10 finishes at Kansas

CREW CHIEF JEREMY BULLINS

On Why the MQL Team Tends to Do Well at Kansas Speedway:

“I would say we have more experience there than some places considering it was Ryan’s first intermediate in 2014 and we’ve generally been fast at all the smooth intermediate tracks where you carry a lot of speed.”

“Strategy will be important at Kansas as track position is big. It’s a very aero-sensitive intermediate track and if you get track position you can generally hold it pretty well.”

WEEKEND TV SCHEDULE ON FS1 (All times Eastern)

Friday May 12, 11:30 a.m. – Practice

May 12, 1:30 p.m. – Final Practice

May 12, 6:45 p.m. – Pole Qualifying

Saturday May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Go Bowling 400

