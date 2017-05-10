Monster Energy & Pocono Raceway Partner For Free Friday

LONG POND, Pa. (May 10, 2017) – Thanks to Monster Energy, fans can enjoy all of the racing action and fun activities at Pocono Raceway on Friday, June 9 for free just by recycling any size Monster Energy can.

With Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, NASCAR XFINITY Series practice and the ARCA Racing Series General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200, Friday has a bevy of on-track activity.

“This first of its kind initiative in NASCAR continues to showcase our dedication to our fans, partners and the environment,” said Pocono Raceway President & CEO Brandon Igdalsky. “We are thrilled to know that anyone who chooses to recycle a Monster Energy can will enjoy a great day of NASCAR and ARCA racing free of charge!”

Said Mitch Covington, Vice President of Sports Marketing for Monster, “Monster Energy is really pumped for Pocono weekend of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and we are glad to offer this fun way to come out and enjoy the event. Bring your friends, family and come on out.”

Your admission is free of charge with an empty Monster Energy drink can as is grandstand parking.

Fans can bring their Monster Energy can to be recycled at our redemption center outside of Fan Fair behind the grandstands. They will be given a ticket and can enjoy a Friday at the racetrack for free. In addition to the on-track action, Monster Energy will also be doing displays in the Fan Fair along with a number of vendors.

Pocono Raceway, along with Monster Energy and NASCAR will ensure all cans are recycled. Under the NASCAR Green umbrella, a comprehensive recycling effort has accounted for millions of bottles and cans being recycled annually thanks to designated bins in the grandstands, concourse, suites, garage, and campgrounds at almost every track NASCAR visits. For more information visit NASCAR.com/Green.

Pocono Raceway will host seven national motorsports events during the 2017 racing season, including a NASCAR XFINITY Series race on June 10. The Pocono 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race is set for June 11, the Pennsylvania 400 MENCS race on July 30 and the ABC Supply 500 Verizon IndyCar Series race on August 20. The Pocono Mountains 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck race is scheduled for July 29 and two ARCA Series Presented by Menards races with General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 on June 9 and the ARCA Racing Series 150 on July 28 offered as well.

Tickets for all races are now on sale at poconoraceway.com or by calling 1-800-RACEWAY.

About Pocono Raceway

Pocono Raceway, also known as ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ is family-owned and situated in the beautiful Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. In business for over 50 years, the Raceway hosts multiple, national motorsports events including two NASCAR Sprint Cup Series, one Verizon IndyCar Series race, one NASCAR XFINITY Series, one NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and two ARCA Racing Series Presented by Menards events each year. The Raceway has added multiple, adventure-running series events to their annual calendar, including the Warrior Dash. Pocono Raceway is recognized as the world’s first, privately-owned solar-powered sports facility. Their 25-acre, three-megawatt solar farm provides the energy needs of the Raceway, as well as, adds electricity to the local power grid. Each member of our raceway staff is committed to creating exciting experiences and lifelong memories.

For more information, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

