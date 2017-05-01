Team: No. 17 GoBowling.com Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team, @stenhousejr, and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse at Kansas Speedway

Stenhouse has eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Kansas Speedway with an average starting position of 14.1 and average finishing position of 18.9.

Stenhouse knows how to get to victory lane at Kansas. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame being two laps down with less than a 100 laps remaining to persevere to claim his sixth win of the 2012 NASCAR

XFINITY season at Kansas Speedway.

Recap of Last Weekend

After earning his second career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) Coors Light pole award, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took the lead on the final lap to claim his first career MENCS victory at

Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday afternoon earning a spot in the playoffs.

Stenhouse’s win from the pole, marked the 12th time a Roush Fenway driver has won a race after starting in the pole position and the first time since former driver Carl Edwards accomplished the

feat at Phoenix in 2010.

The win is Roush Fenway’s ninth NASCAR victory at Talladega and its fifth in the Cup series. Stenhouse became the fourth driver to win for Roush Fenway at the 2.66-mile track.

Last time at Kansas

With less than 50 laps, the two-time XFINITY champion took the wave around to get back on the lead lap. When the final green waved setting up a 30-lap shootout,

Stenhouse lined up in the 22nd position and was able to gain three positions in the closing laps to take the checkered flag on the lead lap in the 19th position.

GoBowling.com

GoBowling.com is the destination for bowling fans and enthusiasts seeking

news and information about one of America’s favorite pastimes and the nation’s number one participatory sport. With more than 67 million people taking to the lanes every year,

GoBowling.com is a one-stop location where people of all ages can go to satisfy

their love of bowling. Consumers turn to GoBowling.com every day to find bowling

fun – discovering new bowling centers, tips and tricks to use on the lanes, event news and great deals at more than 1,700+ family-friendly bowling centers across the country.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is a fast, smooth track and is a lot of fun to race at night. This has been a great week for our entire organization so we are looking forward to getting back on track on Friday. Every

week our cars are showing speed right off the truck. We have GoBowling on our car this weekend so hopefully the GoBowling Ford will be in victory lane at the end of the GoBowling 400″

