Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota Tundra 250 Race Advance

Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway

Stewart Friesen and the Halmar Friesen Racing team head to Kansas City, Kansas, this weekend to compete in the fourth race of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season.

This will be Friesen’s first time racing at Kansas Speedway, but his fourth time competing on a 1.5 mile track where the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Contender has an average finish of 22nd.

Stew says…

“After being off from the truck series for over a month, I’m pretty pumped to get rolling again.

We’ve filled the gap racing our Modifieds these past few weeks, but I’m eager to get back into the swing of the NCWTS schedule. Everyone at the HFR shop has been working hard and we’ve used the break to prepare for this next stretch where we will race the next six out of seven weeks.”

Event Info

Track: Kansas Speedway

Location: Kansas City, KS

Track Length: 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race Distance: 167 Laps / 250.5 Miles

Green Flag: 8:49 p.m. EST (7:49 CST)

Tune In: 8:30 p.m. EST (7:30 CST) on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Did You Know?

The NCWTS may have been idle for the last five weekends, but Friesen has not.

Winning two feature races and competing at dirt tracks all over the northeast, Friesen has once again proved himself as one of the top drivers in the Super DIRTcar Series.

Although his schedule will scale back as the NCWTS season ramps up, Friesen will be competing in the No. 44 throughout the remainder of the season.

About Halmar Friesen Racing

HFR is a partnership between owner Chris Larsen and owner/driver Stewart Friesen.

Chris has served as President of Halmar International for 21 years, leading the work on some of the nation’s largest construction projects. His combined passion for business and racing launched Halmar Racing in 2014, and in 2017 debuted Halmar Friesen Racing.

Stewart is known throughout North America for his many visits to victory lane in multiple motorsports series, and will look to continue that success in 2017 as a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. HFR will run the entire 23 race schedule in 2017 with support from Tommy Baldwin Racing, Earnhardt Childress Racing, and GMS Racing.

