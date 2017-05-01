Trevor Bayne – Kansas Advance

Team: No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Crew Chief: Matt Puccia

Twitter: @Tbayne6, @Bayne6Team and @RoushFenway

Kansas Speedway – Saturday, May 13 at 7:30pm EST. on FS1

ADVANCE NOTES

Bayne at Kansas

Trevor Bayne will make his sixth Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) start at Kansas this weekend.

Bayne earned his best finish of 17th at the 1.5-mile oval in the Oct. 2016 MENCS event.

In four starts at Kansas in the XFINITY Series, Bayne has recorded three top-10 finishes, with a best finish of eighth in the Oct. 2014 event.

Matt Puccia at Kansas

Puccia will be atop the box for his 12th MENCS event at Kansas on Saturday night. In 11 previous races, Puccia recorded a best finish of fifth with former driver Greg Biffle in the spring 2012 event.

Recapping Talladega

Bayne race three-wide for position inside the top 10 throughout the final stage of Sunday afternoon’s MENCS race at Talladega Superspeedway before getting collected in a multi-car incident with 20 laps remaining, severely damaging the Roush Fenway Racing Ford and leading to a 37th-place finish.

QUOTE WORTHY

Bayne on racing at Kansas:

“We’ll be ready to bounce back from Talladega this weekend in Kansas and get back to our consistent ways. We’ve had a really solid year going to this point, and I’m confident that we can continue that this weekend and unload with another fast Roush Fenway Ford in Kansas. I’m definitely looking forward to getting back there.”

