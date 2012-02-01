Roush Fenway Advance – Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile

Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Land of Oz

Roush Fenway Racing is “off to see the Wizard” this weekend as the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (NSCS) heads to Kansas Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane nine times.

MENCS

Kansas

Sat. 5/13/16 – 7:30 PM ET

FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion

Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 GoBowling.com Ford Fusion

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 152 races across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 71 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 13.2.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. becoming the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his XFINITY victory. Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the XFINITY Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood, 2003), (Carl Edwards, 2004) and (Erik Darnell, 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 86 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 34 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.4 and has led 932 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2002 Burton NXS

2012 Stenhouse NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2007 Darnell Truck

Roush Fenway at Kansas Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

CUP 86 4 20 34 2 22039 932 16.4 15.4 33058.5

NXS 47 2 14 25 3 9099 383 12.7 13.2 13648.5

TRUCK 19 3 7 12 0 3059 229 9.9 11 4588.5

152 9 41 71 5 34197 1544 13 13.2 51295.5

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **