Roush Fenway Advance – Kansas Speedway

by Official Release On Wed, May. 10, 2017

Roush Fenway Advance – Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile

Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Land of Oz

Roush Fenway Racing is “off to see the Wizard” this weekend as the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (NSCS) heads to Kansas Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane nine times.

MENCS
Kansas
Sat. 5/13/16 – 7:30 PM ET
FS1, MRN, Sirius 90

Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 GoBowling.com Ford Fusion

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, Roush Fenway has started 152 races across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 71 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 13.2.

Winning at Kansas

Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. becoming the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his XFINITY victory. Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the XFINITY Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood, 2003), (Carl Edwards, 2004) and (Erik Darnell, 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 86 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 34 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.4 and has led 932 laps.  Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

Roush Fenway Kansas Wins

2005                   Martin           Cup

2007                   Biffle             Cup

2010                   Biffle             Cup

2012-2                Kenseth        Cup

2002                   Burton           NXS

2012                   Stenhouse     NXS

2003                   Wood            Truck

2004                   Edwards       Truck

2007                   Darnell          Truck

Roush Fenway at Kansas Speedway

Race      Win     T5          T10      Pole      Laps          Led       AvSt        AvFn        Miles

CUP                  86           4          20          34         2          22039        932         16.4         15.4         33058.5

NXS                  47           2          14          25         3          9099          383         12.7         13.2         13648.5

TRUCK             19           3          7            12         0          3059          229          9.9           11           4588.5

152         9         41          71         5          34197       1544         13           13.2         51295.5

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **

Leave a comment

Recent Featured Posts:




Free Shipping on Orders Over $25 at Store.NASCAR.com


Copyright © SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved. - Partner of USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties.