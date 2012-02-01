Roush Fenway Advance – Kansas Speedway
Roush Fenway Advance – Kansas Speedway, 1.5-mile
Roush Fenway Racing Returns to the Land of Oz
Roush Fenway Racing is “off to see the Wizard” this weekend as the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series (NSCS) heads to Kansas Speedway, a track that has seen a Roush Fenway Ford visit victory lane nine times.
Trevor Bayne, No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion
Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 17 GoBowling.com Ford Fusion
Follow the Yellow Brick Road
Overall, Roush Fenway has started 152 races across the MENCS, NASCAR XFINITY Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), earning a total of nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 71 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 13.2.
Winning at Kansas
Roush Fenway swept both the NASCAR XFINITY Series and MENCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012, with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. becoming the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his XFINITY victory. Mark Martin earned Roush Fenway’s first MENCS win at Kansas in 2005 and Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. Roush Fenway’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the XFINITY Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood, 2003), (Carl Edwards, 2004) and (Erik Darnell, 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for Roush Fenway.
Tale of the Tape
Roush Fenway has started 86 MENCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 34 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.4 and has led 932 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Matt Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.
Roush Fenway Kansas Wins
2005 Martin Cup
2007 Biffle Cup
2010 Biffle Cup
2012-2 Kenseth Cup
2002 Burton NXS
2012 Stenhouse NXS
2003 Wood Truck
2004 Edwards Truck
2007 Darnell Truck
Roush Fenway at Kansas Speedway
Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles
CUP 86 4 20 34 2 22039 932 16.4 15.4 33058.5
NXS 47 2 14 25 3 9099 383 12.7 13.2 13648.5
TRUCK 19 3 7 12 0 3059 229 9.9 11 4588.5
152 9 41 71 5 34197 1544 13 13.2 51295.5