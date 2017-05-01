Bayne Set to Return to Consistent Form in Kansas

CONCORD, N.C. (May 10, 2017) – Trevor Bayne, driver of the No. 6 Roush Performance Products Ford Fusion, sees this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race at Kansas Speedway as an opportunity to return to the consistent ways that has defined the early part of the 2017 season for the Roush Fenway Racing driver.

“We have had a really solid start to our season,” said Bayne. “We’ve been running inside the top 15 consistently every week and were running inside the top 10 in Talladega before we got collected in that deal on the backstretch. I’m really proud of what we have accomplished so far this season and am confident that we can continue that push into the summer, beginning this weekend in Kansas.”

The Knoxville, Tenn. native has reason for optimism heading into this weekend at Kansas as Bayne has an average finish of 12.7 in the three previous 1.5-mile races run this season, with a best finish of 12th coming at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In addition, the Roush Fenway driver has finished inside the top 15 in seven of the first 10 races in 2017, recording a best finish of 10th in the season opening Daytona 500.

“I’m ready to get on track this weekend knowing that (crew chief) Matt (Puccia) will have a solid Ford Fusion for me,” added Bayne. “There’s a lot of positive energy right now around Roush Fenway, especially after Ricky’s win last week in Talladega and I feel like we can only help that grow as we move forward.”

The MENCS event at Kansas Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. EST on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

