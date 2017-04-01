NASCAR Racing Schedule for Kansas Speedway

Tweet Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats Toyota Toyota, leads the field at the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway on May 7, 2016 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Robert Laberge/NASCAR via Getty Images)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Camping World Truck Series travel to Kansas Speedway this weekend. The Truck Series race is set for Friday at 8:30 p.m. while the Cup Series Go Bowling 400 will close out the activities Saturday evening at 7:30 p.m. Both events will be televised on FS1.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Kyle Larson remains the Cup Series points leader while Furniture Row Racing’s Martin Truex Jr. is in second place, 54 points behind Larson. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Kyle Busch is the defending race winner. There are 40 drivers on the Go Bowling 400 entry list.

Please check below for the complete schedule of events. All times are Eastern.

Thursday, May 11:

On Track :

3:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Practice

5:55 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Final Practice

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

1:30 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series Drivers

4 p.m.: Paul Menard

Friday, May 12:

On Track :

11:30 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Series Practice – FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

1:30-2:55 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Series Final Practice – FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

4:35 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Keystone Light Pole Qualifying – FS1

6:45 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light Pole Qualifying – FS1 (Canada: TSN 2)

8:30 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota Tundra 250 (167 laps, 250.5 miles) – FS1

Stage 1 (Ends on lap 40), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 80), Final Stage (Ends on lap 167)

Radio: MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

10:10 a.m.: Daniel Suarez

10:30 a.m.: Clint Bowyer

10:45 a.m.: Martin Truex Jr.

1 p.m.: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

3:15 p.m.: Jamie McMurray

4 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

4:15 p.m.: Danica Patrick

8 p.m.: Post-Qualifying (time approx.)

Saturday, May 13:

On Track :

7:30 p.m.: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles) – FS1 (Canada: TSN 1, 3, 4)

Stage 1 (Ends on lap 80), Stage 2 (Ends on lap 160), Final Stage (Ends on lap 267)

Radio: MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Press Conferences : (Watch live)

3:15 p.m.: Derrick Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs

6 p.m.: Larry the Cable Guy, Grand Marshal

11 p.m.: Post-Cup Series Race (time approx.)

Go Bowling 400 Entry List:

