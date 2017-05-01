1.5-Mile Program Brings Optimism To McDowell And Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing To Have Tommy Williams Drywall As Primary Sponsor At Kansas

CONCORD, N.C. (May 11, 2017) – Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are excited to get back to 1.5-mile racing, something they have struggled with up until the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

After a solid superspeedway run at Talladega last weekend ended in McDowell getting swept up in “The Big One,” he and LFR are looking to improve on their already consistently strong 1.5-mile package that has worked well for the team.

McDowell and LFR earned a Top-20 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and a Top-25 finish at Texas Motor Speedway earlier this season.

McDowell and LFR are also excited to bring Tommy Williams Drywall (TWD) back on board as a primary sponsor for the No. 95 Chevrolet SS this week at Kansas Speedway for the first time this season. His best finish at Kansas is 22nd.

“In Kansas, we are going to take the same package we thought worked really well in Texas,” said McDowell. “Both tracks are smooth and have new asphalt. Obviously, Kansas has a few years on it now since it was repaved, but it’s very similar to Texas as far as ride and all that goes. We were super good in Texas and had a lot of speed. We feel really good about our mile and a half package, which has really been our weak link and a struggle for us up until this year.

We’ve also got TWD back on our car this week for Kansas, which I am really looking forward to. I am extremely thankful to all our partners that are helping us out this season.”

McDowell and LFR will be back on track for the Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway on Saturday, May 13 at 7:30PM ET, where the No. 95 TWD Chevrolet SS will be under the lights at Kansas for the first time this season.

About Leavine Family Racing

Leavine Family Racing is an organization competing in the NASCAR Premier Series focused on growing competitively and providing results-driven partnerships for its sponsors. The single-car team was founded in 2011 by Bob and Sharon Leavine, two individuals who are passionate about NASCAR and started the team to make a positive impact on the sport and community. Michael McDowell, a nine-year veteran of NASCAR and winner of the Road America 180 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, pilots the No. 95 Chevrolet SS for the team. In 2016 alone, McDowell and LFR earned two Top-10 finishes and nine Top-20 finishes together. In alliance with Richard Childress Racing, the team operates out of their Concord, N.C.-based race shop with a veteran group of racing personnel and is driven by several key principals including intensity, attention to detail, focus and a sense of urgency. For more information, please visit www.LFR95.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **