Stenhouse Jr. Gets a ‘Little HUG’ After Big Talladega Win

Roush Fenway and Stenhouse Jr. Announce Little HUG Partnership

CONCORD, N.C. (May 11, 2017) – Just days after a dramatic win at Talladega Superspeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Roush Fenway Racing have announced a multi-race partnership with Little HUG Fruit Barrels. The iconic barrel-shaped fruit drink will serve as a primary partner for two races with Stenhouse and the No. 17 team in June at the Monster Mile of Dover and the Tricky Triangle of Pocono.

“This is even more great news,” said Stenhouse, who scored his first NASCAR premiere Series win on Sunday at Talladega. “I loved the Little HUG fruit barrels growing up, and it was a good day when mom would put one of those in our lunches. It will be a lot of fun reaching for one to cool down at the track on a hot summer day.

“It’s been a crazy week for sure,” added Stenhouse. “But, part of our success is a strong partner base that has remained loyal to myself, Roush Fenway and our 17 team. We are very pleased to have Little HUG join that group, and we can’t wait to get them on the track and hopefully we’ll put the 17 back in victory lane soon.”

“We are so excited to partner with Ricky for the upcoming June races and watch some awesome racing in the Little HUG No. 17,” said Ilene Bergenfeld, CMO Harvest Hill Beverage Company. “Ricky and the whole No. 17 team have been amazing ambassadors of our sister brands SunnyD, Juicy Juice and now Little HUG. The whole Little HUG team looks forward to giving Ricky lots of Little HUGs in Victory Lane!”

Stenhouse is currently 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series point standings. His win from the pole last weekend, qualified him for the NASCAR All-Star race in May and next season’s Clash in Daytona.

Little HUG will make its debut at the track at Dover International Speedway on June 4 and will ride again with Stenhouse the following week at Pocono Raceway on June 11.

The Little HUG brand is owned by Harvest Hill Beverage Company, based in Stamford, CT. Harvest Hill Beverage Company, was formed by Brynwood Partners VII L.P. in July 2014 to acquire the iconic Juicy Juice brand from Nestlé USA, Inc. In March 2015, Harvest Hill acquired American Beverage Corporation from Wessanen, a publicly-traded food and beverage company based in Holland. With the ABC acquisition, Harvest Hill added the Little HUG juice brand and Daily’s Cocktails brand. Most recently, the company acquired the beverage manufacturing assets of Faribault Foods, Inc and the Nutrament brand from Nestlé HealthCare Nutrition. The company’s brands are distributed to a blue-chip customer base that includes leading grocery retailers, wholesalers, supercenters and foodservice distributors. Additionally, Daily’s products are sold through foodservice distributors to bars and restaurants. The company continues to grow both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.harvesthill.com.

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

