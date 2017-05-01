Harrison Burton tests at Toledo in prep for Menards 200 May 21

TOLEDO, Ohio (May 11, 2017) — Sixteen-year-old Harrison Burton took his first laps at Toledo Speedway Wednesday, while his father Jeff Burton looked on. Both father and son saw the half-mile short track for the very first time.

Harrison is testing for the ARCA Racing Series Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care, coming Sunday, May 21.

“Oh it’s a lot of fun…it’s a high speed track with some wear on the tires once you get into a long run so it’s going to be a lot of fun to play out the strategy,” said Harrison. “It’s pretty different than a lot of places.”

The younger Burton compared Toledo to another track he’s already raced at.

“One place would be Pensacola. It’s a race track similar in size. Pensacola’s a lot of fun and I have a lot of laps there so that really helped me when I unloaded here.”

Burton, who drives for MDM Motorsports, has been on a roll over the last couple weeks, winning NASCAR K&N East Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway and South Boston Speedway last Saturday. The victory at South Boston, on the heels of MDM’s same-day ARCA win at Talladega, was especially gratifying for the entire Burton family considering they hail from South Boston, Virginia.

“My whole family lives in South Boston. It’s really cool when we go back up there…instead of staying in a hotel, we get to stay at my grandma’s house. When I won the race I got to go around the track backwards, and got to stop on the backstretch where all my family was, so it was a really cool moment I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

If it was a big moment for Harrison, it was also “pretty cool” for his parents.

“It was a hometown race, being from South Boston, Virginia,” said Jeff. “I won races there…Ward won races there…Jeb won races there, and now Harrison’s won races there…that’s pretty cool.”

Since retiring from his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career, Burton is a color commentator for NBC and keeps close eyes on his kids as they come up through the ranks.

“I think any parent wants what’s best for their children. If your children can make a living doing what they have a passion for, that’s all you can ask. Harrison’s only 16…he’s got a few years to make a living doing this but the opportunity…even being there for both of my children to do what they love to do is a blessing.”

Burton also says it’s more gratifying to see his kids succeed.

“Once I was able to back off on the driving career and pay attention to what Harrison is doing…what Paige is doing, it’s way more gratifying to watch them be successful. And even the struggles are important because nobody get to where they want to be without struggles. And how you handle those struggles and what you learn from those struggles…it’s all part of the journey. If you don’t want to go on the journey, then don’t take the trip, because it’s all the learning, the mistakes and all those things that’s part of it.”

Burton also liked what he saw at Toledo Speedway.

“It’s very unique,” Jeff continued. “It’s a really cool race track. It’s fast…gotta a lot of banking. Both ends are different…three and four are different than one and two. Track has a lot of character to it. Looks like it’s fun to drive. Be a challenge to keep tires on it…keep the car turning…keep rear grip. Going to be an interesting race. I’ve watched races (on TV) from here for sure, but my first time in person. Really nice track.”

Burton also says he’s backed off a bit when it comes to giving his son advice.

“As he’s matured, my advice becomes less, and it becomes more specific. Today…he and I talked only a few times about something he and I saw on the race track when we rode around it together. As he’s gotten older and more mature, he doesn’t need my advice as much.”

For Harrison, it’s all about getting back to Toledo and applying what he learned today.

“I’m really excited to get back here and get to racing because when you unload fast at a test, it means good things to come. Now you can fine-tune it and get your car really good.”

Harrison also learned what he needs to work on.

“The place that we need to work on a little bit is the exit to two…we get a little tight there, but other than that, we’ve had a smooth day.”

Harrison has one career ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards start, finishing third at Iowa Speedway in 2016.

The Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care marks the third among the 11 races that make up the Sioux Chief Short Track Challenge.

Weekend Schedule of Events

The Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care will spread out over two days, Saturday and Sunday, May 20 and 21. Practice for the Menards 200 is from 12:30 – 2 p.m. Saturday with General Tire Pole Qualifying following at 4. Saturday also includes a 35-lap ARCA Sportsman feature finale race after ARCA Racing Series qualifying. Menards 200 raceday festivities get underway Sunday with an on-track ARCA driver autograph session from 12 to 1 p.m. Pre-race ceremonies and driver introductions follow at 1:30, with the green flag coming just after 2.

Media Coverage

The Menards 200 will air same-day-delay at 5 p.m. Eastern on FS1. ARCAracing.com will feature live timing and scoring, and live chat of all ARCA Racing Series on-track activity.

Discounted Tickets on Sale Now at Menards

Discounted tickets for the 76th running of the May 21 Menards 200 presented by Federated Car Care at Toledo Speedway are now on sale at six Menards stores in northwest Ohio. The tickets are on sale for the special price of $15 between now and Saturday, May 20 if purchased at Menards.

The Menards stores selling the discounted tickets include Defiance, Findlay, Holland, Oregon, Sandusky and Toledo, Ohio. Children under 6 are free.

