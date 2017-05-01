Pocono Raceway hosting 64th ARCA race; General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 Friday, June 9; open testing June 7

TOLEDO, Ohio (May 11, 2017) – The ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is headed back to Pocono Raceway for its 64th appearance on the 2.5-mile triangular superspeedway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.

The General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 is coming Friday, June 9, serving as a show-opener for the NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series events Saturday and Sunday.

“The ARCA series races have become staples on our schedule for the last 30 years,” said Brandon Igdalsky, President and CEO of Pocono Raceway. “The mix of seeing younger drivers clash with veterans is something Pocono race fans have truly come to enjoy.”

While ARCA’s tenure at Pocono is impressive, so too is the list of winners over the years. It includes Tim Steele, Bob Schacht, Mike Wallace, Blaise Alexander, Kerry Earnhardt, Ryan Newman, Casey Atwood, Casey Mears, Scott Riggs, Frank Kimmel, Travis Kvapil, Justin Allgaier, Joey Logano, Ty Dillon, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Daytona 500 winner Trevor Bayne and Grant Enfinger.

ARCA made its first Pocono appearance on May 30, 1969 on the now defunct three-quarter mile oval that once existed inside the present-day triangle. Bobby Watson, in a Dodge, won the 200-lap/150 mile race on the three-quarter mile track, with Benny Parsons (1968 and ’69 ARCA champion) winning the pole in his yellow No. 98 Ford Torino.

ARCA didn’t return to Pocono until 1983 when it competed for the first time on the big track – Bob Schacht the inaugural winner. Since ’83, ARCA has been a mainstay on the Pocono triangle, running two events each year since 1987.

ARCA Open Test Wednesday ahead of race; Media welcome

There will be an ARCA open test Wednesday, June 7 at Pocono with on-track activities scheduled from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with an hour break for lunch from noon to 1. The media is invited out to cover the open test. The morning of Thursday, June 8 is reserved as a rain date for the test.

Practice for the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 is raceday, Friday morning from 9:30 – 10:55 a.m. with General Tire Pole Qualifying at 2 p.m.. The General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 is live on FS1 Friday afternoon at 5:45 p.m.

In addition to live coverage on FS1, arcaracing.com will feature live timing and scoring and live chat of all on-track activities.

Tickets are now on sale at PoconoRaceway.com.

