MDM Motorsports: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Preview: Kansas Speedway

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 11, 2017) – After a month-long hiatus, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) will be back in action on Friday at Kansas Speedway located in Kansas City, Kan. MDM Motorsports will field the No. 99 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday’s race with Travis Miller behind the wheel.

MDM Motorsports has scored two consecutive top-10 finishes in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competition and the No. 99 entry sits inside the top 15 in the owner point standings tied with the No. 18 truck of Kyle Busch Motorsports. Ty Dillon scored a top-five finish at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on April 1, and his brother, Austin Dillon, finished seventh at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on March 4.

Last weekend, Miller won race number one of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East WhosYourDriver.org Twin 100s at South Boston (Va.) Speedway. On Friday, he will be making his fifth NCWTS start, however it will be his first time behind the wheel of a MDM Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.

“I am so thankful for the opportunity to race the MDM Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado this weekend,” said Miller. “It has been a great start to the year for our team and I’m hoping we can continue that success this weekend at Kansas Speedway with a solid run. I’m looking to keep the truck clean, learn and have fun this weekend.”

Qualifying for the Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway will be broadcast live on FS1 starting at 4:30 p.m., ET on Friday, May 12. Race coverage will shortly follow starting at 8:30 p.m., ET on FS1.

