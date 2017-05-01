Toyota NCWTS Kansas Quotes – Christopher Bell, Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters and Samantha Busch

Toyota Racing – Christopher Bell, Brett Moffitt, Timothy Peters and Samantha Busch

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS)

Kansas Speedway – May 11, 2017

Toyota NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers Christopher Bell, Brett Moffitt and Timothy Peters along with special guest Samantha Busch were a select few who participated in a charity event at Kansas Speedway benefitting local women’s shelters. All were made available to the media following the event:

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 4 SiriusXM Toyota Tundra, Kyle Busch Motorsports

Talk about your expectations for this weekend

“Well Kansas is always super exciting because it’s so wide on the front straightway, restarts are always super hectic and the way the trucks draft, you can’t really get away from somebody, so that’s typically why you see three and four wide on the restarts here. So that’s something I think all of us drivers are a little bit apprehensive about is because you just never really know what to expect and there’s no way to plan for how the restarts go. But Kansas is a – it’s a really wide race track. A really fast race track, so it provides awesome racing.”

What did being able to put the Women’s Hope Kits together mean to you?

“It was really special. I’m really thankful that everyone at Kansas and Toyota were able to do this. It’s a really cool deal and I’m glad that us race car drivers were able to give back a little bit.”

With a win under your belt does it change your approach heading into this weekend?

“I feel like having the win under our belt maybe allows my crew chief to be a little bit more aggressive on pit strategy, such as getting track position instead of tires or vice versa. Maybe a little bit more aggressive on pit strategy. As far as me driving – not really because we’re out there to give 100 percent all the time. I’m thankful we’ve got the win. It definitely takes some stress off, but we’re out here and we want to win more too.”

BRETT MOFFITT, No. 7 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra, Red Horse Racing

How do you feel about giving back to the local community?

“It’s really fun that we get the opportunity to come out here before we get on track today. We were here all morning, so it was good to be able to put it to a good purpose and help build these Women’s Hope Kits for WorldVision. It’s just really great what they’re doing, so it makes it a lot of fun as a driver to be able to come and help give back.”

What are you looking forward to about Kansas?

“I’m looking forward to – just based off of Red Horse (Racing) and Timothy’s past success here – they’ve always had really fast Tundras and it’ll be good for us to kind of get things going again. We had a long break there and I feel like this is going to be a really strong track for us. It’ll be a good place to come back to and hopefully end up with a good finish.”

TIMOTHY PETERS, No. 17 Red Horse Racing Toyota Tundra, Red Horse Racing

Talk about being involved in the charity event today.

“It’s really cool for the race track to be involved in some many charities and to help with the WorldVision and Women’s Hope Kits and for Toyota to be involved and to come ask us to do it was pretty cool to experience. It makes you sit back and think that you still don’t take anything for granted. With that said, hopefully these will go to great use for the women that will receive them.”

What are your expectations for the race tomorrow?

“We’re looking forward to racing good in all of the stages. Maybe we can get a stage win or two and some playoff points and even get that win that’s been eluding us for a while. I love Kansas. We’ve had great runs out here over the past and hey, you know, we had a shot at it last year. There at the end when things were getting slice and dice, we got shuffled back, but we ran up front all night long and we’re hoping to pick up where we left off.”

SAMANTHA BUSCH, wife of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Camry driver Kyle Busch

Talk about attending this charity event and giving back to the community.

“Yeah, this is a great weekend. Toyota’s putting on an awesome event with WorldVision. We’re packing over 1,000 care packages for women’s shelters here in Kansas and it has all the necessities. What a lot of people don’t realize is sometimes when women leave the situation that they’re in they don’t have anything with them. They don’t have time to grab a toothbrush and hair brush and all that. The great people at Toyota put this all together and they’re going to have great care packages and a nice little Mother’s Day gift.”

How does it feel to give back like this?

“It’s wonderful. We’ve worked with Toyota and some other charities in the past and done things like this and actually had the opportunity to meet some of these women and they’re just so appreciative and grateful that somebody’s thinking about them and thinking about little things that we take for granted every morning. I think this is a really good event. I think they’re going to love it and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

What’s this say about the motorsports community giving back?

“It’s one thing maybe people don’t realize that NASCAR – we are a very tight knit community. We travel together. We’re like a travelling circus almost 38 weeks out of the year and we’re all here for one another. We support each other’s causes and charities and different initiatives and we really all work together to give back to the community.”

