CHEVY MENCS AT KANSAS ONE: Kyle Larson Practice Incident Quote

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

GO BOWLING 400

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY FINAL PRACTICE

MAY 12, 2017

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 TARGET CHEVROLET SS – Had an accident in the final practice session for the Go Bowling 400, which resulted in the team having to pull out a back-up car.

“I felt like I was going to crash every lap since we unloaded today. We only made like seven laps the first practice because I was spinning out every time. They made some big adjustments there between practices, but I actually thought my (Turns) 1 and 2 was better because as I run my (Turn) 3 and 4 has been my worst corner. I just tried to open my entry up a little bit in (Turn) 1 and it stepped out on me, I felt before I ever got to the corner, and I mean I didn’t have really time to chase it. I feel bad that I wrecked a primary car. Our back-up should be just as good, if not better than our primary. Yeah, it’s just really, really edgy for some reason this weekend.”

HOW DOES YOUR APPROACH CHANGE NOW THAT YOU ARE IN A BACK-UP?

“Yeah, we will try not to crash anymore today. I don’t have much practice time left. By the time, we get this thing ready I will probably only be able to make one or two runs. I’m disappointed that I got into the wall, but I was definitely on edge all day so far.”

ON THE ACCIDENT:

“I’ve been extremely loose all day. I think a lot of people have. I don’t know why we are all fighting loose, but we made some big adjustments between the two practices there and I was still really loose. I felt like my (Turns) 1 and 2 was better this practice than the one before. (Turns) 3 and 4 is where I really thought I was going to crash if I was to crash today. Back there when I wrecked, I just tried to open my entry up a little bit so it would maybe help my corner out and I just got really loose before I ever even really got to the corner. I had to chase it up and smacked the wall pretty hard. So, back-up car, but our back-up car should be pretty good.”

Connect with Team Chevy on social media. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/TeamChevy, follow us on Twitter @TeamChevy, add +TeamChevy into your Google+ circles and follow us on Instagram TeamChevy.

Team Chevy racing photos are available at: http://media.gm.com/product/public/us/en/gmracing/photos.html

About Chevrolet:

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

** The opinions expressed on this site are not necessarily those of the publisher. All comments other than website related problems need to be directed to the author. (c)SpeedwayMedia.com. **