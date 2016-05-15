DARLINGTON RACEWAY ANNOUNCES SPECIAL BOJANGLES’ SOUTHERN 500 TICKET DEAL FOR SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS

‘Your Palmetto Home Track Offer’ is available by visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/PalmettoOffer

Offer kicks off in conjunction with NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie test session at track on May 15-18; Test is FREE and open to public

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (May 12, 2017) – If you’re a resident of South Carolina, Darlington Raceway has a great ticket opportunity for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 event on Sept. 3.

Beginning on Monday, May 15 through July 15, all residents of South Carolina can visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/PalmettoOffer to take advantage of in-state pricing for the Labor Day weekend race at the track Too Tough To Tame.

South Carolina residents can save $25.00 off the purchase of two (2) adult tickets in select grandstand areas.

“Darlington Raceway is the home track for the great state of South Carolina and we want to make sure our residents have the opportunity for the most competitive ticket offers,” track President Kerry Tharp said. “South Carolinians take great pride in Darlington Raceway and we appreciate their longstanding support, devotion and reverence for our race track.”

“Your Palmetto Home Track Offer” will launch in conjunction with a scheduled NASCAR XFINITY Series rookie test session, which will take place on Monday (May 15) through Thursday, May 18.

The test is free and open to the public on all four days, giving fans the opportunity to see NASCAR’s young and upcoming XFINITY Series stars race around the high banks of the Lady in Black.

Five NASCAR XFINITY Series race teams are scheduled to participate in the test session.

Drivers Currently Scheduled*

Monday – Tuesday – May 15-16

o Spencer Gallagher – GMS Racing

Wednesday – Thursday – May 17-18

o Cole Custer – Stewart-Haas Racing

o Tyler Reddick – Chip Ganassi Racing

o Daniel Hemric – Richard Childress Racing

o William Byron – JR Motorsports

Darlington Raceway will open one section of the Colvin Grandstands, on the backstretch of the track, for fans to watch the test over the four day period. Fans need to use the Gate 3 entrance to the track off of Highway 151. The parking lot is located next to the track’s administration building.

Fans can also get their picture taken with Darlington’s Chevy Impala pace car, which will be located next to the ticket office.

The track’s gift shop and stock car museum will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. that day. An adult admission price for the museum will be just $5 for those test days only.

*Times of the test and driver participation are subject to change by the race teams, weather permitting.

ABOUT DARLINGTON RACEWAY

